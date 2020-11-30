BTS n.° 1 en Billboard Hot 100 con “Life goes on”: nuevos récords del grupo
¡ARMY celebra! “Life goes on” se ubica en el primer lugar de la lista Billboard Hot 100, mientras que “Dynamite” se consolidó en el tercer puesto.
Un nuevo triunfo de RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V y Jungkook. BTS ocupó el número 1 en Billboard Hot 100 con “Life goes on” y marca un nuevo récord del grupo K-pop al lograr el primer lugar dos veces; la anterior fue con su canción en inglés “Dynamite”.
Según informó la cuenta oficial de Twitter de los Billboard, “Life Goes On” alcanzó 14,9 millones de reproducciones en EE. UU. y vendió 150.000 copias en la semana que finalizó el 26 de noviembre. También obtuvo 410.000 impresiones de audiencia de radio en la semana que finalizó el 29 de noviembre.
"Life Goes On" drew 14.9 million U.S. streams and sold 150,000 in the week ending Nov. 26. It also earned 410,000 radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending Nov. 29— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 30, 2020
Otro de los triunfos que lograron RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V y Jungkook, fue que en tres meses superaron la acumulación más rápida de tres Hot 100 número 1 en 42 años, desde Bee Gees, que obtuvo la misma marca en dos meses y tres semanas con su temas “How deep is your love”, “Stayin’ alive” y“Night fever”.
Covering a span of exactly three months (Sept. 5-Dec. 5-dated charts), @BTS_twt earns the fastest accumulation of three #Hot100 No. 1s in 42 years, since the @BeeGees earned three No. 1s in two months and three weeks ("How Deep Is Your Love," "Stayin' Alive," "Night Fever").— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 30, 2020
Asimismo, los Bangtan Boys y Ariana Grande son los únicos artistas con tres canciones en el primer puesto en el HOT 100 de los Billboard este año.
.@BTS_twt and @ArianaGrande are the only acts with three No. 1 songs on the #Hot100 this year.— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 30, 2020
Otro de los logros de la canción “Life goes on” es que debutó liderando las lista de Digital song sales y en el número 14 de los Streaming song, según la agencia musical.
.@BTS_twt's "Life Goes On" also debuts at No. 1 on the #DigitalSongSales chart and No. 14 on the #StreamingSongs chart.— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 30, 2020
Asimismo, el álbum BE de RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V y Jungkook se colocó en la cima del TO 5 en los Billboard 200, por encima de Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Estallion, Pop Smoke 10 y Future/Freebandz.
This week's top 5 on the #Billboard200:— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 29, 2020
1. @BTS_twt BE
2. @theestallion Good News
3. @ArianaGrande Positions
4. @POPSMOKE10 Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
5. @1future & @LILUZIVERT Pluto x Baby Pluto
Igualmente, el disco de edición especial de BTS se encuentra en el primer puesto en los Top-selling albums, superando a ACDC, Dolly Parton, Josh Groban y Carrie Underwood.
BTS, últimas noticias:
