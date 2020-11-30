Cultura Asiática

BTS n.° 1 en Billboard Hot 100 con “Life goes on”: nuevos récords del grupo

Espectáculos LR

ediciondigital@glr.pe LRTendencias

30 Nov 2020 | 14:39 h
ARMY de todo el mundo celebran los nuevos logros obtenidos por BTS y su canción "Life goes on". Foto: composición LR / Big Hit / Billboard

¡ARMY celebra! “Life goes on” se ubica en el primer lugar de la lista Billboard Hot 100, mientras que “Dynamite” se consolidó en el tercer puesto.

Un nuevo triunfo de RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V y Jungkook. BTS ocupó el número 1 en Billboard Hot 100 con “Life goes on” y marca un nuevo récord del grupo K-pop al lograr el primer lugar dos veces; la anterior fue con su canción en inglés “Dynamite”.

Lazy loaded component

Según informó la cuenta oficial de Twitter de los Billboard, “Life Goes On” alcanzó 14,9 millones de reproducciones en EE. UU. y vendió 150.000 copias en la semana que finalizó el 26 de noviembre. También obtuvo 410.000 impresiones de audiencia de radio en la semana que finalizó el 29 de noviembre.

Otro de los triunfos que lograron RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V y Jungkook, fue que en tres meses superaron la acumulación más rápida de tres Hot 100 número 1 en 42 años, desde Bee Gees, que obtuvo la misma marca en dos meses y tres semanas con su temas “How deep is your love”, “Stayin’ alive” y“Night fever”.

Asimismo, los Bangtan Boys y Ariana Grande son los únicos artistas con tres canciones en el primer puesto en el HOT 100 de los Billboard este año.

Otro de los logros de la canción “Life goes on” es que debutó liderando las lista de Digital song sales y en el número 14 de los Streaming song, según la agencia musical.

Asimismo, el álbum BE de RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V y Jungkook se colocó en la cima del TO 5 en los Billboard 200, por encima de Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Estallion, Pop Smoke 10 y Future/Freebandz.

Igualmente, el disco de edición especial de BTS se encuentra en el primer puesto en los Top-selling albums, superando a ACDC, Dolly Parton, Josh Groban y Carrie Underwood.

Newsletter Espectáculos LR

Suscríbete aquí al boletín Espectáculos La República y recibe de lunes a sábado en tu correo electrónico las noticias más resaltantes del entretenimiento nacional e internacional, así como los temas que son tendencia en las redes sociales.

Video Recomendado

Lazy loaded component
Recibe las noticias de La República en Google News

Lo más visto en Cultura Asiática

Los MMA 2020 se realizarán del 2 al 5 de diciembre. Foto: composición LR / MMA

MMA 2020: lista de nominados y cómo votar por BTS, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK y más

ENHYPEN: conoce a los miembros del nuevo grupo K-pop y su cronograma de promociones

AAA 2020: primer lineup de idols Kpop, cantantes trot y actores de los Asia Artist Awards

Among Pink: cómo descargar MOD creado por fans de BLACKPINK [TUTORIAL]