MMA 2020: lista de nominados y cómo votar por BTS, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK y más
Los fanáticos extranjeros no podrán ser parte en estas votaciones. BTS, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK y más nominados en los MMA 2020. También descubre el TOP 10.
Los Melon Music Awards 2020 (MMA), premiación que rinde homenaje a los mejores exponentes del K-pop, están cada vez más cerca y este año presentarán el MMA Week, donde se empezará a celebrar desde el 2 hasta el 5 de diciembre.
En este artículo te presentaremos la lista de nominados y explicaremos el proceso de cómo votar por BTS, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK y más artistas.
Lista de nominados a los MMA 2020
Best pop
- Anne Marie por “Birthday”
- Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber por “Stuck with you”
- Harry Styles por “Watermelon sugar”
- Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo, BTS por “Savage love” (Laxed Sire N Beat)
- Sam Smith por “To die for”
Hot trend award
- Jo Jung Suk
- SSAK3
- Sik-K
- Trotman 6
- Zico
Netizen popularity award
- A-pink
- Baekhyun
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- IU
- IZ*ONE
- Lim Young Woong
- OH MY GIRL
- SSAK3
- Suho
Best ballad
- Baek Ji Young por “No love, no heartbreak”
- DAVICHI por “Dear”
- IU, Sung Si Kyung por “First winter”
- Jung Seung Hwan por “My christmas wish”
- MC The Max por “Bloom”
Best ost
- Gaho por “Start over”
- IU por “Give you my heart”
- Jeon Mido por “I knew i love”
- Jo Jung Suk por “Aloha”
- Kim Feel por “Someday, the boy”
Best rock
- DAY6 por “Zombie”
- IU Feat. Suga of BTS por “Eight”
- N.Flying por “Oh really”
- Suho por “Let’s love”
- Younha por “Dark cloud”
Best r&b/soul
- Baekhyun de EXO por “Candy”
- Baek Yerin por “Square (2017)”
- Lee Hi por “Holo”
- Paul Kim por “But i’ll miss you”
- Taeyeon por “Happy”
Best rap/hip&hop
- BTS por “On”
- Jessi por “Nunu nana”
- Rain, Jay Park, HAON, Sik-K, pH-1 por “Gang (Remix)”
- YUMDDA, The Quiett, Deepflow, Simon Dominic por “Immado”
- Zico por “Anysong”
Best dance track (male)
- BTS por “Dynamite”
- J.Y Park duet with Sunmi por “When we disco”
- NCT Dream por “Ridin’”
- SEVENTEEN por “Left & right”
- SF9 por “Good guy”
Best dance track (female)
- BLACKPINK por “How you like that”
- Hwasa de MAMAMOO por “María”
- IZ*ONE por “Fiesta”
- OH MY GIRL por “Nonstop”
- Red Velvet por “Psycho”
Best new artist
- Cignature
- Cravity
- MCND
- TREASURE
- Weekly
Song of the year
- Baek Yerin por “Square (2017)”
- BLACKPINK por “How you like that”
- BTS por “Dynamite”
- Hwasa por “María”
- IU Feat Suga of BTS por “Eight”
- MC The Max por “Bloom”
- OH MY GIRL por “Nonstop”
- Red Velvet por “Psycho”
- SSAK3 por “Beach Again”
- Zico por “Anysong”
Album of the year
- Baekhyun por Delight
- Baek Yerin por Every Letter I Sent to You
- BLACKPINK por THE ALBUM
- Bol4 por Youth Diary II
- BTS por Map of the Soul: 7
- Hwasa por María
- IZ*ONE por BLOOM*IZ
- NCT 127 por Neo Zone
- OH MY GIRL por Nonstop
- Red Velvet por The ReVe Festival: Finale
Artist of the year - artista del año
- Baekhyun
- Baek Yerin
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- IU
- IZ*ONE
- Kim Ho Joong
- Lim Young Woong
- OH MY GIRL!
- Zico
TOP 10 artist en los MMA 2020
El 21 de noviembre, los organizadores de los Melon Music Awards anunciaron a los ganadores al Bosang de TOP 10 artist. Y esta es la lista de artistas que serán premiados el 5 de diciembre.
- Baekhyun
- Baek Yerin
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- IU
- IZ*ONE
- Kim Ho Joong
- Lim Young Woong
- OH MY GIRL!
- Zico
Fans de SEVENTEEN contra MMA 2020
Ante el anuncio de los galardonados en la categoría Bosang de TOP 10 artist de los MMA 2020, los fans de SEVENTEEN iniciaron una protesta en redes sociales. Su principal reclamo es la no inclusión del grupo K-pop entre los vencedores.
Incluso los fanáticos volvieron tendencia mundial el hashtag: #MMA_APOLOGIZE_TO_SEVENTEEN
Cómo votar por en los MMA 2020
En las últimas horas, los fans del K-pop vienen preguntándose cómo votar en los MMA 2020, y ante esta duda se debe de resaltar que estas premiaciones cuentan con el voto exclusivo de ciudadanos coreanos y el hanteo de los Melon.
Los fanáticos internacionales no pueden participar en estas votaciones.
K-pop, últimas noticias:
