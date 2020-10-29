Revisa aquí todas las categorías consideradas en los 2020 MAMA. Foto: Composición LR / Mnet
SEVENTEEN nominado en los 2020 MAMA. Foto: Mnet
BLACKPINK nominado en los 2020 MAMA. Foto: Mnet
EXO nominado en los 2020 MAMA. Foto: Mnet
BTS nominado en los 2020 MAMA. Foto: Mnet
Inició la carrera por los Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020. Descubre qué categorías disputan tus idols K-pop favoritos.
Se publicó la lista oficial de nominados a los 2020 MAMA, evento que se realizará el próximo 6 de diciembre. En este artículo, te mostraremos las categorías de los Mnet Asian Music Awards en las que se encuentran participando tus artistas favoritos.
Como era de esperarse, BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE y NCT son los grupos K-pop con más nominaciones.
Lista de nominados 2020 MAMA
Best OST
Gaho para Itaewon class
Yerin Baek para Crash landing on you
Sandeul para She is my type
JOY para Hospital playlist
Cho Jung Seok para Hospital playlist
Best collaboration
J.Y. Park y Sunmi
Bol4 y Baekhyun
Sung Si Kyung y IU
IU y Suga de BTS
Zico y Rain
Best hip hop & urban music (Mejor artista hip hop y música urbana)
GIRIBOY
Yumdda
Lee Hi
Zico
Changmo
Best band performance (Mejor banda)
DAY6
M.C the MAX
N-Flying
Leenalchi
Hyukoh
Best new female artist (Mejor nuevo artista femenino)
Secret Number
Woo! Ah!
Natty
Cignature
Weekly
Best new male artist (Mejor nuevo artista masculino)
CRAVITY
MCND
TOO
TREASURE
Wei
Best performance solo (Mejor performance solista)
Kang Daniel - “Who u are”
Sunmi - “Pporappippam”
Jessi - “Nunu nana”
Taemin - “Criminal”
HwaSa - “Maria”
Best performance female group
(Mejor performance de grupo femenino)
BLACKPINK - “How you like that”
ITZY - “Wannabe”
TWICE - “More & more”
Red Velvet - “Psycho”
IZ*ONE - “Secret story of the swan”
OH MY GIRL - “Nonstop”
Best performance male group
(Mejor performance de grupo masculino)
ATEEZ - “Inception”
EXO - “Obsession”
NCT 127 - “Kick it”
TXT - “Can’t you see me?”
BTS - “Dynamite”
SEVENTEEN - “Left & right”
Best female artist (Mejor artista femenino)
Sunmi
IU
Chungha
Taeyeon
Hwasa
Best male artist (Mejor artista masculino)
Kang Daniel
J. Y. Park
Baekhyun
Zico
Taemin
Best female group (Mejor grupo femenino)
BLACKPINK
TWICE
Red Velvet
MAMAMOO
IZ*ONE
OH MY GIRL
Best male group (Mejor grupo masculino)
EXO
GOT7
NCT
MONSTA X
BTS
SEVENTEEN
Worldwide fans' choice (Mejor fandom)
#ATEEZ
#BLACKPINK
#CRAVITY
#DAY6
#HyuKoh
#EXO
#GOT7
#ITZY
#MCND
#MCtheMAX
#NCT
#SecretNumber
#TXT
#TOO
#TREASURE
#TWICE
#Winner
#WooAh
#KangDaniel
#Giriboy
#Natty
#Noel
#Nuest
#DAVICHI
#RedVelvet
#MAMAMOO
#MONSTAX
#JYPark
#BTS
#YeriBaek
#Sunmi
#SEVENTEEN
#Cignature
#IU
#IZONE
#NFlying
#Yumdda
#Wei
#Weekli
#Leenalchi
#LeeHi
#JungSeungHwan
#Jessi
#ZICO
#Changmo
#Chungha
#Taemin
#Taeyeon
Song of the year (Canción del año)
ATEEZ - “Inception”
BLACKPINK - “How you like that”
DAY6 - “Zombie”
EXO - “Obsession”
ITZY - “Wannabe”
M. C the MAX - “Bloom”
NCT 127 - “Kick it”
TXT - “Can’t you see me?”
TWICE - “More and more”
WINNER - “Hold”
Gaho - “Start” OST de Itaewon class
Kang Daniel - “Who u are”
Giriboy feat. BIG Naughty- “Eun”
NOEL - “Late night”
NU’EST - “I’m in trouble"
DAVICHI - “Dear”
Red Velvet - “Psycho”
MAMAMOO - “Hip”
J. Y. Park feat Sunmi - “When we disco”
BTS - “Dynamite”
Yerin Baek - “Square”
Yerin Baek - “Here I am again” OST de Crash landing on you
Baekhyun - “Candy”
BOL4 feat. Baekhyun -“Leo”
Sandeul - “Slight tipsy” OST She is my type
Sunmi - “Pporappippam”
Sung Si Kyung y IU - “First winter”
SEVENTEEN - “Left & right”
IU - “Blueming”
IU feat. Suga de BTS - “Eight”
IZ*ONE - “Secret story of the swan”
N.Flying - “Oh really”
YUMDDA feat. Simon Dominic - “Amanda”
OH MY GIRL - “Nonstop”
Leenalchi - “Tiger is coming”
Lee Hi - “Holo”
Jung Seung Hwan - “My christmas wish”
Jessi - “Nunu nana”
JOY - “Introduce me a good person” OST Hospital playlist
Cho Jung Seok - “Aloha” OST Hospital playlist
ZICO feat. Rain - “Summer hate”
ZICO - “Any song”
Changmo - “Meteor”
Taemin - “Criminal”
Taeyeon - “Spark”
Hyukoh - “Help”
HwaSa - “Maria”
Artist of the year (Artista del año)
BLACKPINK
CRAVITY
EXO
GOT7
NCT
SECRET NUMBER
TOO
TREASURE
Woo! Ah!
Kang Daniel
Natty
Red Velvet
MONSTA X
J. Y. Park
BTS
Baekhyun
SEVENTEEN
Cignature
IU
IZ*ONE
WEi
Weekly
ZICO
Chungha
Taeyeon
Hwasa
Votación para los MAMA 2020
Las votaciones iniciaron el 29 de octubre y finalizarán el próximo 5 de diciembre, un día antes del evento central de los Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020.
Tal y como se anunció este año la premiación será un show online. En los próximos días, los organizadores estarán informando a la audiencia cómo podrán ver los 2020 MAMA.
De momento, los fans se encuentra volviendo tendencia mundial la apertura de votaciones con el hashtag: #2020MAMA.
