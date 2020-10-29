2020 MAMA: lista de nominados en los Mnet Asian Music Awards [VIDEOS]
Inició la carrera por los Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020. Descubre qué categorías disputan tus idols K-pop favoritos.
Se publicó la lista oficial de nominados a los 2020 MAMA, evento que se realizará el próximo 6 de diciembre. En este artículo, te mostraremos las categorías de los Mnet Asian Music Awards en las que se encuentran participando tus artistas favoritos.
Como era de esperarse, BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE y NCT son los grupos K-pop con más nominaciones.
Lista de nominados 2020 MAMA
|Best OST
|Gaho para Itaewon class
|Yerin Baek para Crash landing on you
|Sandeul para She is my type
|JOY para Hospital playlist
|Cho Jung Seok para Hospital playlist
|Best collaboration
|J.Y. Park y Sunmi
|Bol4 y Baekhyun
|Sung Si Kyung y IU
|IU y Suga de BTS
|Zico y Rain
|Best hip hop & urban music (Mejor artista hip hop y música urbana)
|GIRIBOY
|Yumdda
|Lee Hi
|Zico
|Changmo
|Best band performance (Mejor banda)
|DAY6
|M.C the MAX
|N-Flying
|Leenalchi
|Hyukoh
|Best new female artist (Mejor nuevo artista femenino)
|Secret Number
|Woo! Ah!
|Natty
|Cignature
|Weekly
|Best new male artist (Mejor nuevo artista masculino)
|CRAVITY
|MCND
|TOO
|TREASURE
|Wei
|Best performance solo (Mejor performance solista)
|Kang Daniel - “Who u are”
|Sunmi - “Pporappippam”
|Jessi - “Nunu nana”
|Taemin - “Criminal”
|HwaSa - “Maria”
|Best performance female group
(Mejor performance de grupo femenino)
|BLACKPINK - “How you like that”
|ITZY - “Wannabe”
|TWICE - “More & more”
|Red Velvet - “Psycho”
|IZ*ONE - “Secret story of the swan”
|OH MY GIRL - “Nonstop”
|Best performance male group
(Mejor performance de grupo masculino)
|ATEEZ - “Inception”
|EXO - “Obsession”
|NCT 127 - “Kick it”
|TXT - “Can’t you see me?”
|BTS - “Dynamite”
|SEVENTEEN - “Left & right”
|Best female artist (Mejor artista femenino)
|Sunmi
|IU
|Chungha
|Taeyeon
|Hwasa
|Best male artist (Mejor artista masculino)
|Kang Daniel
|J. Y. Park
|Baekhyun
|Zico
|Taemin
|Best female group (Mejor grupo femenino)
|BLACKPINK
|TWICE
|Red Velvet
|MAMAMOO
|IZ*ONE
|OH MY GIRL
|Best male group (Mejor grupo masculino)
|EXO
|GOT7
|NCT
|MONSTA X
|BTS
|SEVENTEEN
|Worldwide fans' choice (Mejor fandom)
|#ATEEZ
|#BLACKPINK
|#CRAVITY
|#DAY6
|#HyuKoh
|#EXO
|#GOT7
|#ITZY
|#MCND
|#MCtheMAX
|#NCT
|#SecretNumber
|#TXT
|#TOO
|#TREASURE
|#TWICE
|#Winner
|#WooAh
|#KangDaniel
|#Giriboy
|#Natty
|#Noel
|#Nuest
|#DAVICHI
|#RedVelvet
|#MAMAMOO
|#MONSTAX
|#JYPark
|#BTS
|#YeriBaek
|#Sunmi
|#SEVENTEEN
|#Cignature
|#IU
|#IZONE
|#NFlying
|#Yumdda
|#Wei
|#Weekli
|#Leenalchi
|#LeeHi
|#JungSeungHwan
|#Jessi
|#ZICO
|#Changmo
|#Chungha
|#Taemin
|#Taeyeon
|Song of the year (Canción del año)
|ATEEZ - “Inception”
|BLACKPINK - “How you like that”
|DAY6 - “Zombie”
|EXO - “Obsession”
|ITZY - “Wannabe”
|M. C the MAX - “Bloom”
|NCT 127 - “Kick it”
|TXT - “Can’t you see me?”
|TWICE - “More and more”
|WINNER - “Hold”
|Gaho - “Start” OST de Itaewon class
|Kang Daniel - “Who u are”
|Giriboy feat. BIG Naughty- “Eun”
|NOEL - “Late night”
|NU’EST - “I’m in trouble"
|DAVICHI - “Dear”
|Red Velvet - “Psycho”
|MAMAMOO - “Hip”
|J. Y. Park feat Sunmi - “When we disco”
|BTS - “Dynamite”
|Yerin Baek - “Square”
|Yerin Baek - “Here I am again” OST de Crash landing on you
|Baekhyun - “Candy”
|BOL4 feat. Baekhyun -“Leo”
|Sandeul - “Slight tipsy” OST She is my type
|Sunmi - “Pporappippam”
|Sung Si Kyung y IU - “First winter”
|SEVENTEEN - “Left & right”
|IU - “Blueming”
|IU feat. Suga de BTS - “Eight”
|IZ*ONE - “Secret story of the swan”
|N.Flying - “Oh really”
|YUMDDA feat. Simon Dominic - “Amanda”
|OH MY GIRL - “Nonstop”
|Leenalchi - “Tiger is coming”
|Lee Hi - “Holo”
|Jung Seung Hwan - “My christmas wish”
|Jessi - “Nunu nana”
|JOY - “Introduce me a good person” OST Hospital playlist
|Cho Jung Seok - “Aloha” OST Hospital playlist
|ZICO feat. Rain - “Summer hate”
|ZICO - “Any song”
|Changmo - “Meteor”
|Taemin - “Criminal”
|Taeyeon - “Spark”
|Hyukoh - “Help”
|HwaSa - “Maria”
|Artist of the year (Artista del año)
|BLACKPINK
|CRAVITY
|EXO
|GOT7
|NCT
|SECRET NUMBER
|TOO
|TREASURE
|Woo! Ah!
|Kang Daniel
|Natty
|Red Velvet
|MONSTA X
|J. Y. Park
|BTS
|Baekhyun
|SEVENTEEN
|Cignature
|IU
|IZ*ONE
|WEi
|Weekly
|ZICO
|Chungha
|Taeyeon
|Hwasa
Votación para los MAMA 2020
Las votaciones iniciaron el 29 de octubre y finalizarán el próximo 5 de diciembre, un día antes del evento central de los Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020.
Tal y como se anunció este año la premiación será un show online. En los próximos días, los organizadores estarán informando a la audiencia cómo podrán ver los 2020 MAMA.
De momento, los fans se encuentra volviendo tendencia mundial la apertura de votaciones con el hashtag: #2020MAMA.
