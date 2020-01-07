Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019 LIVE STREAMING por V Live: red carpet y ceremonia | GMA 2019 | 2020 | EN VIVO | EN DIRECTO | vlive | alfombra roja | BTS | NCT Dream | Monsta x | Taeyeon | (G)I-DLE | MAMAMOO | Video

Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019 LIVE STREAMING: Sigue aquí la red carpet y premiación [EN DIRECTO]

La República

Ver Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019 LIVE STREAMING por V Live. Dónde y a qué hora ver la alfombra roja y ceremonia en vivo las premiaciones a BTS, NCT Dream, MONSTA X, Taeyeon, | (G)I-DLE, MAMAMOO y más

Ver Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019 LIVE STREAMING por V Live. A continuación, te contamos todo sobre el evento que reunirá a junto a NCT DREAM, MONSTA X, Taeyeon, (G)I-DLE, MAMAMOO y más.

Artistas como BTS, TWICE, SEVENTEEN se encuentran nominados a diversas categorías en los GCMA 2019 y son los fandoms como ARMY, CARATS, ONCE, MONBEBE, entre otros quienes han votado y participado en la elección de los mejores idols de Kpop.

Los presentadores (MCs) del evento principal estarán a cargo del líder de Super Junior Leeteuk y Lia de ITZY. En este artículo entérate de todos los detalles que tienen preparados los Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019.

¿Dónde y cuándo se realizará los GCMA 2019?

Al igual que los últimos tres años, los Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019 serán desarrollados en el Jamsil Arena, Seúl (Corea del Sur) este 8 de enero de 2020.

¿A qué hora empezará los Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019?

En Corea del Sur iniciará (Live Streaming, en vivo, en directo) a las 7:00 PM.

Perú: 5:00 AM

México: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 5:00 AM

Ecuador: 5:00 AM

Venezuela: 6:00 AM

Chile: 7:00 AM

Argentina: 7:00 AM

Estados Unidos: 5:00 AM

España: 12:00 M

¿Qué artistas asistirán a los GCMA 2019?

Para los Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019 estarán presentes: NCT Dream, MONSTA X,(G)I-DLE, ITZY, Taeyeon de SNSD, Hwasa de MAMAMOO, N.Flying, Chungha, Ben, BOL4, Kassy y Jang Hye Jin.

Ver por V live los GCMA 2019

Nominados a los Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019

*Artista del Año en Música Digital

ENERO

M.C the MAX – “After You’ve Gone”

Woody – “Fire up”

Lee Sora – “Song Request” (Feat. Suga)

Chungha – “Gotta Go”

Paul Kim – “Traffic Light”

FEBRERO

(G)I-DLE – “Senorita”

ITZY – “DALLA DALLA”

Nilo – “The day, I hate myself”

Loco – “It’s been a while” (Feat. Zion.T)

Hwasa – “twit”

MARZO

Park Bom – “Spring” (Feat. Sandara Park)

Baek Yerin – “Maybe It’s Not Our Fault”

Epik High – “LOVEDRUNK” (Feat. Crush)

Jang Bum Joon – “every moment with you”

Taeyeon – “Four Seasons”

ABRIL

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”

TWICE – “FANCY”

BTS – “Boy With Luv”

BOL4 – “Bom”

BOL4 – “Stars over me”

MAYO

WINNER – “AH YEAH”

Davichi – “Unspoken Words”

Monday Kiz – “My love has faded away”

Park Hyo Shin – “Goodbye”

Lee Hi – “NO ONE” (Feat. B.I)

JUNIO

Kim Na Young – “To be honest”

Red Velvet – “Zimzalabim”

Urban Zakapa – “Seoul Night” (Feat. Beenzino)

Jang Hye Jin and Yoon Min Soo – “Drunk On Love”

Chungha – “Snapping”

JULIO

ITZY – “ICY”

MeloMance – “You&I”

BEN – “Thank you for Goodbye”

Younha – “On A Rainy Day”

Heize – “We don’t talk together” (Feat. Giriboy) (Prod. Suga)

AGOSTO

X1 – “FLASH”

Nilo – “He’story”

Red Velvet – “Umpah Umpah”

Sunmi – “LALALAY”

Crush – “NAPPA”

