Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019 LIVE STREAMING por V Live: red carpet y ceremonia | GMA 2019 | 2020 | EN VIVO | EN DIRECTO | vlive | alfombra roja | BTS | NCT Dream | Monsta x | Taeyeon | (G)I-DLE | MAMAMOO | Video

Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019 LIVE STREAMING: Sigue aquí la red carpet y premiación [EN DIRECTO]
Ver Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019 LIVE STREAMING por V Live. A continuación, te contamos todo sobre el evento que reunirá a junto a NCT DREAM, MONSTA X, Taeyeon, (G)I-DLE, MAMAMOO y más.
Artistas como BTS, TWICE, SEVENTEEN se encuentran nominados a diversas categorías en los GCMA 2019 y son los fandoms como ARMY, CARATS, ONCE, MONBEBE, entre otros quienes han votado y participado en la elección de los mejores idols de Kpop.
Los presentadores (MCs) del evento principal estarán a cargo del líder de Super Junior Leeteuk y Lia de ITZY. En este artículo entérate de todos los detalles que tienen preparados los Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019.
¿Dónde y cuándo se realizará los GCMA 2019?
Al igual que los últimos tres años, los Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019 serán desarrollados en el Jamsil Arena, Seúl (Corea del Sur) este 8 de enero de 2020.
¿A qué hora empezará los Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019?
En Corea del Sur iniciará (Live Streaming, en vivo, en directo) a las 7:00 PM.
Perú: 5:00 AM
México: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 5:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
Chile: 7:00 AM
Argentina: 7:00 AM
Estados Unidos: 5:00 AM
España: 12:00 M
¿Qué artistas asistirán a los GCMA 2019?
Para los Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019 estarán presentes: NCT Dream, MONSTA X,(G)I-DLE, ITZY, Taeyeon de SNSD, Hwasa de MAMAMOO, N.Flying, Chungha, Ben, BOL4, Kassy y Jang Hye Jin.
Ver por V live los GCMA 2019
Nominados a los Gaon Chart Music Awards 2019
*Artista del Año en Música Digital
ENERO
M.C the MAX – “After You’ve Gone”
Woody – “Fire up”
Lee Sora – “Song Request” (Feat. Suga)
Chungha – “Gotta Go”
Paul Kim – “Traffic Light”
FEBRERO
(G)I-DLE – “Senorita”
ITZY – “DALLA DALLA”
Nilo – “The day, I hate myself”
Loco – “It’s been a while” (Feat. Zion.T)
Hwasa – “twit”
MARZO
Park Bom – “Spring” (Feat. Sandara Park)
Baek Yerin – “Maybe It’s Not Our Fault”
Epik High – “LOVEDRUNK” (Feat. Crush)
Jang Bum Joon – “every moment with you”
Taeyeon – “Four Seasons”
ABRIL
BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”
TWICE – “FANCY”
BTS – “Boy With Luv”
BOL4 – “Bom”
BOL4 – “Stars over me”
MAYO
WINNER – “AH YEAH”
Davichi – “Unspoken Words”
Monday Kiz – “My love has faded away”
Park Hyo Shin – “Goodbye”
Lee Hi – “NO ONE” (Feat. B.I)
JUNIO
Kim Na Young – “To be honest”
Red Velvet – “Zimzalabim”
Urban Zakapa – “Seoul Night” (Feat. Beenzino)
Jang Hye Jin and Yoon Min Soo – “Drunk On Love”
Chungha – “Snapping”
JULIO
ITZY – “ICY”
MeloMance – “You&I”
BEN – “Thank you for Goodbye”
Younha – “On A Rainy Day”
Heize – “We don’t talk together” (Feat. Giriboy) (Prod. Suga)
AGOSTO
X1 – “FLASH”
Nilo – “He’story”
Red Velvet – “Umpah Umpah”
Sunmi – “LALALAY”
Crush – “NAPPA”