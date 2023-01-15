Critics Choice Awards 2023 EN VIVO: fecha, hora y dónde ver la ceremonia
Los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards determinarán a los serios candidatos de los Oscar. ¿Cuál es tu película favorita?
Este 2023 empezó su temporada de premios con los Globos de Oro y ahora es el turno de los Critics Choice Awards, cuyos galardones son entregados por la Broadcast Film Critics Association desde 1995. No solo serán reconocidas las producciones del cine, sino también de la televisión.
Como se sabe, este evento ha servido para determinar qué candidatos llegarán como favoritos a los premios Oscar, por lo que los cinéfilos están atentos de los resultados. En ese sentido, te compartimos todo lo que necesitas saber sobre su transmisión en vivo.
¿Cuándo son los Critics Choice Awards 2023?
La nueva edición de los Critics Choice Awards llegará este 15 de enero del 2023.
¿A qué hora son los Critics Choice Awards 2023 EN VIVO?
En Perú, la ceremonia se podrá ver desde las 8 p. m. Te compartimos el horario en otros países:
- México: 7 p. m.
- Ecuador: 8 p. m.
- Colombia: 8 p. m.
- Venezuela: 9 p. m.
- Bolivia: 9 p. m.
- Argentina: 10 p. m.
- Chile: 10 p. m.
- Brasil: 10 p. m.
¿Dónde ver los Critics Choice Awards 2023 EN VIVO?
Los Critics Choice Awards se emitirán en vivo a las 9.00 p. m. a través de TNT, así como en la plataforma de streaming HBO Max.
¿Qué canal es TNT en Latinoamérica?
Perú
- DirecTV: Canales 502 SD y 1502 HD
- Movistar TV: Canales 102 SD, 595 SD, 730 HD y 870 HD
- Claro TV: Canales 53 SD y 1504 HD
- Star Globalcom: Canal 21
México
- Totalplay: Canal 435
- Xview+: Canal 410 HD
- Izzi: Canales 610 SD y 912 HD
- Megacable: Canales 410 SD y 1410 HD
- Star TV: Canal 415
- Dish: Canales 370 SD y 870 HD
- Sky: Canales 415 SD y 1415 HD.
Argentina
- Antina: Canal 69
- DirecTV: Canales 502 SD y 1502 HD
- Express: Canales 38, 49, 407 y 856 HD
- Supercanal: Canales 37/44, 423 D y 931 HD
- CPETV Santa Rosa: Canales 204 SD/Digital y 702 HD
- TVCO General Pico: Canales 308 SD/Digital y 702 HD
- Gigared: 19, 18.1, 405, 30, 20.4, 36, 68 y 23.5
- Flow: Canal 306 HD
- Movistar TV: Canal 305 HD
- Claro TV: Canal 309 HD.
Chile
- Zapping TV: Canal 52
- Cable de la Costa: Canales 35 SD y 241 HD
- Entel: Canal 109 HD
- Movistar TV: Canales 595 SD y 902 HD
- Gtd/Telsur: Canales 251 SD y 890 HD
- Coltrahue: Canal 52 HD
- Claro TV: Canales 92 SD y 592 HD
- Mundo Pacífico: Canales 66 SD y 566 HD
- VTR: Canales 56 SD y 781 HD
- DirecTV: Canales 502 SD y 1502 HD.
Colombia
- DirecTV: Canales 502 SD y 1502 HD
- Movistar TV: Canales 400, 601 SD y 870 HD
- Claro TV: Canales 701 SD, 702 SD, 720 HD y 1701 HD
- TiGO: Canales 41 SD, 42 SD, 283 HD, 301 SD y 704 HD
- Conexión Digital Express: 35 HD
- Colcable: Canales 40 y 51
- HV TV: Canal 24
- Star Globalcom: Canal 21.
Lista de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2023
Mejor película
- “Avatar: the way of water”
- “Babylon”
- “The banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything everywhere all at once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Glass Onion: a knives out story”
- “RRR”
- “TÁR”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Women talking”.
Mejor película en idioma extranjero
- “All quiet on the western front”
- “Argentina, 1985″
- “Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths”
- “Close”
- “Decision to leave”
- “RRR”.
Mejor película animada
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Marcel the shell with shoes on”
- “Puss in Boots: the last wish”
- “Turning red”
- “Wendell & wild”.
Mejor dirección
- James Cameron – “Avatar: the way of water”
- Damien Chazelle – “Babylon”
- Todd Field – “TÁR”
- Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis”
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert – “Everything everywhere all at once”
- Martin McDonagh – “The banshees of Inisherin”
- Sarah Polley – “Women talking”
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The woman king”
- S. S. Rajamouli – “RRR”.
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler – “Elvis”
- Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”
- Colin Farrell – “The banshees of Inisherin”
- Brendan Fraser – “The whale”
- Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”
- Bill Nighy – “Living”.
Mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett – “TÁR”
- Viola Davis – “The woman king”
- Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”
- Margot Robbie – “Babylon”
- Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans”
- Michelle Yeoh – “Everything everywhere all at once”.
Mejor actor de reparto
- Paul Dano – “The Fabelmans”
- Brendan Gleeson – “The banshees of Inisherin”
- Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans”
- Barry Keoghan – “The banshees of Inisherin”
- Ke Huy Quan – “Everything everywhere all at once”
- Bryan Tyree Henry – “Causeway”.
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”
- Jessie Buckley – “Women talking”
- Kerry Condon – “The banshees of Inisherin”
- Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything everywhere all at once”
- Stephanie Hsu – “Everything everywhere all at once”
- Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: a knives out story”.
Mejor actor/actriz joven
- Frankie Corio – “Aftersun”
- Jalyn Hall – “Till”
- Gabriel LaBelle – “The Fabelmans”
- Bella Ramsey – “Catherine called Birdy”
- Banks Repeta – “Armageddon time”
- Sadie Sink – “The whale”
Mejor elenco
- “The banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything everywhere all at once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Glass Onion: a knives out mystery”
- “The woman king”
- “Women talking”.
Mejor guion original
- Todd Field – “TÁR”
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert – “Everything everywhere all at once”
- Martin McDonagh – “The banshees of Inisherin”
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans”
- Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”.
Mejor guion adaptado
- Samuel D. Hunter – “The whale”
- Kazuo Ishiguro – “Living”
- Rian Johnson – “Glass onion: a knives out mystery”
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – “She said”
- Sarah Polley – “Women talking”.
Mejor fotografía
- Russell Carpenter – “Avatar: the way of water”
- Roger Deakins – “Empire of light”
- Florian Hoffmeister – “TÁR”
- Janusz Kaminski – “The Fabelmans”
- Claudio Miranda – “Top Gun: Maverick”
- Linus Sandgren – “Babylon”.
Mejor diseño de producción
- Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”
- Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – “The Fabelmans”
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – “Avatar: the way of water”
- Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – “Everything everywhere all at once”
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – “Elvis”
- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – “Babylon”
Mejor edición
- Tom Cross – “Babylon”
- Eddie Hamilton – “Top Gun: Maverick”
- Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – “Avatar: the way of water”
- Paul Rogers – “Everything Everywhere all at once”
- Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – “Elvis”
- Monika Willi – “TÁR”.
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”
- Jenny Eagan – “Glass onion: a knives out mystery”
- Shirley Kurata – “Everything everywhere all at once”
- Catherine Martin – “Elvis”
- Gersha Phillips – “The woman king”
- Mary Zophres – “Babylon”.
Mejor maquillaje y estilismo
- “Babylon”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything everywhere all at once”
- “The whale”.
“Mejores efectos visuales”
- “Avatar: the way of water”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”
- “Everything everywhere all at once”
- “RRR”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”.
Mejor canción original
- “Carolina” – “Where the Crawdads sing”
- “Ciao Papa” – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Hold My Hand” – “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Lift Me Up” – “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”
- “Naatu Naatu” – “RRR”
- “New Body Rhumba” – “White noise”.
Mejor score
- Alexandre Desplat – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- Michael Giacchino – “The Batman”
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – “TÁR”
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Women talking”
- Justin Hurwitz – “Babylon”
- John Williams – “The Fabelmans”.
Mejor comedia
- “The banshees of Inisherin”
- “Bros”
- “Everything everywhere all at once”
- “Glass onion: a knives out mystery”
- “Triangle of sadness”
- “The unbearable weight of massive talent”.