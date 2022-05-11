MTV Movie y TV Awards 2022: descubre la lista completa de nominados y las categorías

“Spider-Man: no way home”, “Euphoria”, “The Batman” y “RuPaul’s drag race”, son los títulos que lideran las nominaciones a los MTV Movie & TV Awadrs de este año. La ceremonia busca premiar a lo mejor de las películas y series basandose en los votos que los fans realizarán a través de su página oficial.

La gala se realizará el próximo domingo 5 de junio y será transmitido desde Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos. A continuación, te mostramos la lista completa de todos los nominados.

Los MTV Movie y TV Awards se celebrará un solo día, el 5 de junio. Foto: MTV

MTV Movie Awards 2022: lista completa de nominados

Cabe destacar que, todas las nominaciones están divididas en dos categorías grandes: con guion y sin guion.

Categorías con guion

Mejor película

“Dune”

“Scream”

“Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los 10 anillos”

“Spider-Man: no way home”

“The Adam project”

“The Batman”

Mejor serie

“Euphoria”

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Squid game”

“Ted Lasso”

“Yellowstone”

Mejor actuación en una película

Lady Gaga: “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson: “The Batman”

Sandra Bullock: “The lost city”

Timothée Chalamet: “Dune”

Tom Holland: “Spider-Man: no way home”

Mejor actuación en una serie

Amanda Seyfried: “The Dropout”

Kelly Reilly: “Yellowstone”

Lily James: “Pam & Tommy”

Sydney Sweeney: “Euphoria”

Zendaya: “Euphoria”

Mejor héroe

Daniel Craig: “No time to die”

Oscar Isaac: “Moon Knight”

Scarlett Johansson: “Black Widow”

Simu Liu: “Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los 10 anillos”

Tom Holland: “Spider-Man: no way home”

Mejor villano

Colin Farrell: “The Batman”

Daniel Radcliffe: “The lost city”

James Jude Courtney: “Halloween kills”

Victoria Pedretti: “You”

Willem Dafoe: “Spider-Man: no way home”

Mejor beso

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: “Euphoria”

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: “Emily in Paris”

Poopies & the snake: “Jackass forever”

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: “The Batman”

Tom Holland & Zendaya: “Spider-Man: no way home”

Mejor actuación cómica

Brett Goldstein: “Ted Lasso”

John Cena: “Peacemaker”

Johnny Knoxville: “Jackass forever”

Megan Stalter: “Hacks”

Ryan Reynolds: “Free guy”

Actuación revelación

Alana Haim: “Licorice pizza”

Ariana DeBose: “West side story”

Hannah Einbinder: “Hacks”

Jung Ho-yeon: “Squid Game”

Sophia Di Martino: “Loki”

Mejor pelea

Black Widow vs. Widows: “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy: “Euphoria”

Guy vs. Dude: “Free guy”

La pelea del bus de “Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los 10 anillos”

La batalla de los Spider-Men : “Spider-Man: no way home”

Mejor actuación asustada

Jenna Ortega: “Scream”

Kyle Richards: “Halloween kills”

Mia Goth: “X”

Millicent Simmonds: “A quiet place Part II”

Sadie Sink: Fear Street: “Part two 1978″

Mejor equipo

“Loki”: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

“Only murders in the building”: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

“Spider-Man: no way home”: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

“The Adam project”: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

“The lost city”: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Mejor ‘hook-up’

“Euphoria”

“Never have i ever”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“Sex lives of college girls”

Mejor canción

“Here i am (Singing my way home)” Jennifer Hudson / “Respect”

“Just look up” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / “Don’t look up”

“Little star” Dominic Fike / “Euphoria”

“On my way” Jennifer Lopez / “Marry me”

“We don’t talk about Bruno” Elenco de Encanto / “Encanto”

Categorías sin guion

Mejor serie docu-reality

“Jersey Shore: family vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“Selling sunset”

“Summer house”

“The real housewives of Beverly Hills”

Mejor serie de competencia

“American idol”

“Dancing with the stars”

“RuPaul’s drag race”

“The challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

“The masked singer”

Mejor serie de lifestyle

“Bar rescue”

“Dr. Pimple Popper”

“Making it”

“Selena + Chef”

“Queer eye”

Mejor nueva serie sin guion

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

Mejor estrella de reality

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge

Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Mejor reality de romance

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Mejor talk show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Mejor presentador

Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Estrella revelación de redes

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

Mejor pelea

Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – pelea de ensalada: The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Mejor regreso de reality

Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher: Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Mejor documental musical