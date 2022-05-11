CASO BYRON CASTILLO - Últimas noticias sobre el comunicado de la FIFA tras la denuncia de Chile ELEGIDOS SIN DEBATE - ¿Quiénes son los seis nuevos miembros del Tribunal Constitucional?
Cine y series

MTV Movie y TV Awards 2022: descubre la lista completa de nominados y las categorías

La ceremonia se realizará el próximo domingo 5 de junio y premiará a lo mejor del cine y TV.

Conoce la lisa de nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022. Foto: composicion/ HBO/ Warner/ MTV
Conoce la lisa de nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022. Foto: composicion/ HBO/ Warner/ MTV
Cine y Series LR

Spider-Man: no way home”, “Euphoria”, “The Batman” y “RuPaul’s drag race”, son los títulos que lideran las nominaciones a los MTV Movie & TV Awadrs de este año. La ceremonia busca premiar a lo mejor de las películas y series basandose en los votos que los fans realizarán a través de su página oficial.

La gala se realizará el próximo domingo 5 de junio y será transmitido desde Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos. A continuación, te mostramos la lista completa de todos los nominados.

Los MTV Movie y TV Awards se celebrará un solo día, el 5 de junio. Foto: MTV

MTV Movie Awards 2022: lista completa de nominados

Cabe destacar que, todas las nominaciones están divididas en dos categorías grandes: con guion y sin guion.

Categorías con guion

Mejor película

  • “Dune”
  • “Scream”
  • “Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los 10 anillos”
  • “Spider-Man: no way home”
  • “The Adam project”
  • “The Batman”

Mejor serie

  • “Euphoria”
  • “Inventing Anna”
  • “Loki”
  • “Squid game”
  • “Ted Lasso”
  • “Yellowstone”

Mejor actuación en una película

  • Lady Gaga: “House of Gucci”
  • Robert Pattinson: “The Batman”
  • Sandra Bullock: “The lost city”
  • Timothée Chalamet: “Dune”
  • Tom Holland: “Spider-Man: no way home”

Mejor actuación en una serie

  • Amanda Seyfried: “The Dropout”
  • Kelly Reilly: “Yellowstone”
  • Lily James: “Pam & Tommy”
  • Sydney Sweeney: “Euphoria”
  • Zendaya: “Euphoria”

Mejor héroe

  • Daniel Craig: “No time to die”
  • Oscar Isaac: “Moon Knight”
  • Scarlett Johansson: “Black Widow”
  • Simu Liu: “Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los 10 anillos”
  • Tom Holland: “Spider-Man: no way home”

Mejor villano

  • Colin Farrell: “The Batman”
  • Daniel Radcliffe: “The lost city”
  • James Jude Courtney: “Halloween kills”
  • Victoria Pedretti: “You”
  • Willem Dafoe: “Spider-Man: no way home”

Mejor beso

  • Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: “Euphoria”
  • Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: “Emily in Paris”
  • Poopies & the snake: “Jackass forever”
  • Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: “The Batman”
  • Tom Holland & Zendaya: “Spider-Man: no way home”

Mejor actuación cómica

  • Brett Goldstein: “Ted Lasso”
  • John Cena: “Peacemaker”
  • Johnny Knoxville: “Jackass forever”
  • Megan Stalter: “Hacks”
  • Ryan Reynolds: “Free guy”

Actuación revelación

  • Alana Haim: “Licorice pizza”
  • Ariana DeBose: “West side story”
  • Hannah Einbinder: “Hacks”
  • Jung Ho-yeon: “Squid Game”
  • Sophia Di Martino: “Loki”

Mejor pelea

  • Black Widow vs. Widows: “Black Widow”
  • Cassie vs. Maddy: “Euphoria”
  • Guy vs. Dude: “Free guy”
  • La pelea del bus de “Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los 10 anillos”
  • La batalla de los Spider-Men : “Spider-Man: no way home”

Mejor actuación asustada

  • Jenna Ortega: “Scream”
  • Kyle Richards: “Halloween kills”
  • Mia Goth: “X”
  • Millicent Simmonds: “A quiet place Part II”
  • Sadie Sink: Fear Street: “Part two 1978″

Mejor equipo

  • “Loki”: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
  • “Only murders in the building”: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
  • “Spider-Man: no way home”: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • “The Adam project”: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
  • “The lost city”: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Mejor ‘hook-up’

  • “Euphoria”
  • “Never have i ever”
  • “Pam & Tommy”
  • “Sex/Life”
  • “Sex lives of college girls”

Mejor canción

  • “Here i am (Singing my way home)” Jennifer Hudson / “Respect”
  • “Just look up” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / “Don’t look up”
  • “Little star” Dominic Fike / “Euphoria”
  • “On my way” Jennifer Lopez / “Marry me”
  • “We don’t talk about Bruno” Elenco de Encanto / “Encanto”
Categorías sin guion

Mejor serie docu-reality

  • “Jersey Shore: family vacation”
  • “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
  • “Selling sunset”
  • “Summer house”
  • “The real housewives of Beverly Hills”

Mejor serie de competencia

  • “American idol”
  • “Dancing with the stars”
  • “RuPaul’s drag race”
  • “The challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”
  • “The masked singer”

Mejor serie de lifestyle

  • “Bar rescue”
  • “Dr. Pimple Popper”
  • “Making it”
  • “Selena + Chef”
  • “Queer eye”

Mejor nueva serie sin guion

  • Hart to Heart
  • Teen Mom: Family Reunion
  • The D’Amelio Show
  • The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
  • Queen of the Universe

Mejor estrella de reality

  • Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge
  • Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
  • Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
  • Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
  • Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Mejor reality de romance

  • Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise
  • Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
  • Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
  • Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules
  • Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Mejor talk show

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • The Drew Barrymore Show
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Mejor presentador

  • Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth
  • Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef
  • Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness
  • RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Estrella revelación de redes

  • Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
  • Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
  • Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
  • Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
  • Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

Mejor pelea

  • Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – pelea de ensalada: The Real Housewives of Potomac
  • Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
  • Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
  • Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Mejor regreso de reality

  • Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny
  • Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
  • Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
  • Sher: Ex on the Beach
  • Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Mejor documental musical

  • JANET JACKSON
  • jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
  • Oasis Knebworth 1996
  • Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
  • The Beatles: Get Back

