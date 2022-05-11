MTV Movie y TV Awards 2022: descubre la lista completa de nominados y las categorías
La ceremonia se realizará el próximo domingo 5 de junio y premiará a lo mejor del cine y TV.
Conoce la lisa de nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022. Foto: composicion/ HBO/ Warner/ MTV
“Spider-Man: no way home”, “Euphoria”, “The Batman” y “RuPaul’s drag race”, son los títulos que lideran las nominaciones a los MTV Movie & TV Awadrs de este año. La ceremonia busca premiar a lo mejor de las películas y series basandose en los votos que los fans realizarán a través de su página oficial.
La gala se realizará el próximo domingo 5 de junio y será transmitido desde Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos. A continuación, te mostramos la lista completa de todos los nominados.
MTV Movie Awards 2022: lista completa de nominados
Cabe destacar que, todas las nominaciones están divididas en dos categorías grandes: con guion y sin guion.
Categorías con guion
Mejor película
- “Dune”
- “Scream”
- “Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los 10 anillos”
- “Spider-Man: no way home”
- “The Adam project”
- “The Batman”
Mejor serie
- “Euphoria”
- “Inventing Anna”
- “Loki”
- “Squid game”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “Yellowstone”
Mejor actuación en una película
- Lady Gaga: “House of Gucci”
- Robert Pattinson: “The Batman”
- Sandra Bullock: “The lost city”
- Timothée Chalamet: “Dune”
- Tom Holland: “Spider-Man: no way home”
Mejor actuación en una serie
- Amanda Seyfried: “The Dropout”
- Kelly Reilly: “Yellowstone”
- Lily James: “Pam & Tommy”
- Sydney Sweeney: “Euphoria”
- Zendaya: “Euphoria”
Mejor héroe
- Daniel Craig: “No time to die”
- Oscar Isaac: “Moon Knight”
- Scarlett Johansson: “Black Widow”
- Simu Liu: “Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los 10 anillos”
- Tom Holland: “Spider-Man: no way home”
Mejor villano
- Colin Farrell: “The Batman”
- Daniel Radcliffe: “The lost city”
- James Jude Courtney: “Halloween kills”
- Victoria Pedretti: “You”
- Willem Dafoe: “Spider-Man: no way home”
Mejor beso
- Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: “Euphoria”
- Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: “Emily in Paris”
- Poopies & the snake: “Jackass forever”
- Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: “The Batman”
- Tom Holland & Zendaya: “Spider-Man: no way home”
Mejor actuación cómica
- Brett Goldstein: “Ted Lasso”
- John Cena: “Peacemaker”
- Johnny Knoxville: “Jackass forever”
- Megan Stalter: “Hacks”
- Ryan Reynolds: “Free guy”
Actuación revelación
- Alana Haim: “Licorice pizza”
- Ariana DeBose: “West side story”
- Hannah Einbinder: “Hacks”
- Jung Ho-yeon: “Squid Game”
- Sophia Di Martino: “Loki”
Mejor pelea
- Black Widow vs. Widows: “Black Widow”
- Cassie vs. Maddy: “Euphoria”
- Guy vs. Dude: “Free guy”
- La pelea del bus de “Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los 10 anillos”
- La batalla de los Spider-Men : “Spider-Man: no way home”
Mejor actuación asustada
- Jenna Ortega: “Scream”
- Kyle Richards: “Halloween kills”
- Mia Goth: “X”
- Millicent Simmonds: “A quiet place Part II”
- Sadie Sink: Fear Street: “Part two 1978″
Mejor equipo
- “Loki”: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
- “Only murders in the building”: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
- “Spider-Man: no way home”: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
- “The Adam project”: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
- “The lost city”: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Mejor ‘hook-up’
- “Euphoria”
- “Never have i ever”
- “Pam & Tommy”
- “Sex/Life”
- “Sex lives of college girls”
Mejor canción
- “Here i am (Singing my way home)” Jennifer Hudson / “Respect”
- “Just look up” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / “Don’t look up”
- “Little star” Dominic Fike / “Euphoria”
- “On my way” Jennifer Lopez / “Marry me”
- “We don’t talk about Bruno” Elenco de Encanto / “Encanto”
Categorías sin guion
Mejor serie docu-reality
- “Jersey Shore: family vacation”
- “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
- “Selling sunset”
- “Summer house”
- “The real housewives of Beverly Hills”
Mejor serie de competencia
- “American idol”
- “Dancing with the stars”
- “RuPaul’s drag race”
- “The challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”
- “The masked singer”
Mejor serie de lifestyle
- “Bar rescue”
- “Dr. Pimple Popper”
- “Making it”
- “Selena + Chef”
- “Queer eye”
Mejor nueva serie sin guion
- Hart to Heart
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion
- The D’Amelio Show
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
- Queen of the Universe
Mejor estrella de reality
- Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge
- Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
- Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
- Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
Mejor reality de romance
- Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise
- Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
- Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules
- Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Mejor talk show
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Mejor presentador
- Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth
- Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef
- Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness
- RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Estrella revelación de redes
- Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
- Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
- Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
- Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
- Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram
Mejor pelea
- Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – pelea de ensalada: The Real Housewives of Potomac
- Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
- Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
- Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Mejor regreso de reality
- Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny
- Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
- Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
- Sher: Ex on the Beach
- Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
Mejor documental musical
- JANET JACKSON
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
- Oasis Knebworth 1996
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
- The Beatles: Get Back