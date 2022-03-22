Oscar 2022, nominados: lista completa de películas, actores, actrices y directores
La gala se llevará a cabo este 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. ¿Cuáles son los títulos y representantes más destacados que fueron elegidos por la Academia?
Luego de una larga espera, finalmente los Premios Oscar 2022 se celebrará este domingo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. Durante el evento, la Academia reconocerá lo mejor de la industria cinematográfica en sus 23 categorías confirmadas.
Asimismo, títulos como “El poder del perro”, “Dune”, “No mires arriba” y “West side story” se postulan como algunas de las favoritas de la ceremonia; sin embargo, solo una podrá llevarse la estatuilla dorada como Mejor película.
A continuación, conoce cuáles son las clasificaciones y qué actores, actrices, directores, entre otros, se postulan como populares candidatos en los Oscar 2022.
Lista completa de nominados en los Oscar 2022
Mejor película
- “Belfast”
- “CODA”
- “Don’t look up”
- “Drive my car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The power of the dog”
- “West side story”.
Mejor película internacional
- “Drive my car” (Japan)
- “Flee” (Denmark)
- “The hand of god” (Italy)
- “Lunana: a yak in the classroom” (Bhutan)
- “The worst person in the world” (Norway).
Mejor película animada
- “Encanto”
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”
- “Raya and the last dragon”.
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds por “Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur por “CODA”
- Jesse Plemons por “The power of the dog”
- J.K. Simmons por “Being the Ricardos”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee por “The power of the dog”.
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley por “The lost daughter”
- Ariana DeBose por “West side story”
- Judy Dench por “Belfast”
- Kirsten Dunst por “The power of the dog”
- Aunjanue Ellis por “King Richard”.
Mejor guion adaptado
- “CODA” - Sian Heder
- “Drive my car” - Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- “Dune” - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
- “The lost daughter” - Maggie Gyllenhaal
- “The power of the dog” - Jane Campion.
Mejor guion original
- “Belfast” - Kenneth Branagh
- “Don’t look up” - Adam McKay, David Sirota
- “King Richard” - Zach Baylin
- “Licorice Pizza” - Paul Thomas Anderson
- “The worst person in the world” - Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troe.
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
- “Ala kachuu – Take and run”
- “The dress”
- “The long goodbye”
- “On my mind”
- “Please hold”.
Mejor cortometraje animado
- “Affairs of the art”
- “Bestia”
- “Boxballet”
- “Robin Robin”
- “The windshield wiper”.
Mejor corto documental
- “Audible”
- “Lead me home”
- “The queen of basketball”
- “Three songs for Benazir”
- “When we were bullies”.
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- “Cruella”
- “Cyrano”
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “West side story”.
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- “Coming 2 América”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “The eyes of Tammy Faye”
- “House of Gucci”.
Mejor canción original
- “Be alive” (”King Richard”) - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- “Dos oruguitas” (”Encanto”) - Lin-Manuel Miranda
- “Down to Joy” (”Belfast”) - Van Morrison
- “No time to die” (”No time to die”) - Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
- “Somehow you do” (”Four good days”) - Diane Warren.
Mejor banda sonora
- “Don’t look up” - Nicholas Britell
- “Dune” - Hans Zimmer
- “Encanto” - Germaine Franco
- “Parallel mothers” - Alberto Iglesias
- “The power of the dog” - Jonny Greenwood.
Mejor sonido
- “Belfast”
- “Dune”
- “No time to die”
- “The Power of the dog”
- “The power of the Dog.
Mejor actor principal
- Javier Bardem por “Being the Ricardos”
- Benedict Cumberbatch por “The power of the dog”
- Andrew Garfield por “Tick, tick … Boom!”
- Will Smith por “King Richard”
- Denzel Washington por “The tragedy of Macbeth”.
Mejor actriz principal
- Jessica Chastain por “The eyes of tammy faye”
- Olivia Colman por “The lost daughter”
- Penélope Cruz por “Parallel mothers”
- Nicole Kidman por “Being the Ricardos”
- Kristen Stewart por “Spencer”.
Mejor cinematografía
- “Dune” - Greig Fraser
- “Nightmare Alley” - Dan Laustsen
- “The power of the dog” - Ari Wegner
- “The tragedy of Macbeth” - Bruno Delbonnel
- “West side story” - Janusz Kamiński
Mejor edición
- “Don’t look up”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “The power of the dog”
- “Tick, tick … Boom!”
Mejor película documental
- “Ascension”
- “Attica”
- “Flee”
- “Summer of soul (…Or, when the revolution could not be televised)”
- “Writing with fire”.
Mejor diseño de producción
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The power of the dog”
- “The tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West side story”.
Mejores efectos visuales
- “Dune”
- “Free Guy”
- “No time to die”
- “Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Spider-Man: no way home”.
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh por “Belfast”
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi por “Drive my car”
- Paul Thomas Anderson por “Licorice Pizza”
- Jane Campion por “The power of the dog”
- Steven Spielberg por “West side story”.