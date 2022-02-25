Disney: anuncian las 38 películas que llegarán hasta 2028 para alegría de fans
Toma nota para no perderte de ningún estreno. El insider Daniel Richtman reveló las principales películas de Disney que llegarán, incluyendo títulos de Marvel, Star Wars y mucho más.
Disney está listo para cautivar a sus seguidores con varias superproducciones de todo tipo. Las realizadas bajo el sello de Marvel Studios y Star Wars son algunas de las más esperadas, pero no había mayores detalles sobre cuáles eran o su fecha de lanzamiento. Sin embargo, eso acaba de cambiar.
En redes sociales, el insider Daniel Richtman liberó una lista de los próximos estrenos de la compañía que te compartimos a continuación. Toma nota y no te pierdas de los títulos que darán de qué hablar.
2022
- Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness - 5/6/22
- Bob’s burgers - 5/27/22
- Lightyear - 6/17/22
- Thor: love and thunder - 7/8/22
- Untitled Searchlight - 8/12/22
- Untitled 20th century - 9/23/22
- The banshees of Inisherin - 10/21/22
- Untitled David o. Russell - 11/4/22
- Black Panther: Wakanda forever - 11/11/22
- Strange world - 11/23/22
- Avatar 2 - 12/16/22
- Untitled 20th century - 12/23/22.
2023
- The marvels - 2/17/23
- Haunted mansion - 3/10/23
- Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 - 5/5/23
- The little mermaid - 5/26/23
- Untitled Pixar animation - 6/16/23
- Untitled Indiana Jones - 6/30/23
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: quantumania - 7/28/23
- Untitled Disney live action - 8/11/23
- Untitled 20th century - 9/15/23
- Untitled Marvel - 11/3/23
- Untitled Disney animation - 11/22/23
- Rogue squadron - 12/22/23.
2024
- Untitled Marvel - 2/16/24
- Untitled Pixar animation - 3/1/24
- Untitled Disney live action - 3/22/24
- Untitled Marvel - 5/3/24
- Untitled 20th century - 5/24/24
- Untitled Pixar animation - 6/14/24
- Untitled Disney live action - 7/5/24
- Untitled Marvel - 7/26/24
- Untitled Marvel - 11/8/24
- Avatar 3 - 12/20/24.
2025
- Untitled Star Wars - 12/19/25.
2026
- Avatar 4 - 12/18/26.
2027
- Untitled Star Wars - 12/17/27.
2028
- Avatar 5 - 12/22/28.