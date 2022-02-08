El 8 de enero se realizó el evento de anuncio oficial de los nominados a los Óscar 2022, donde destacaron las menciones a películas como Spider-Man: no way home, The power of the dog, Don’ look up (No mires arriba), Dune, entre otros.

Revisa nuestra lista completa de los artistas de Hollywood que competirán por el ansiado trofeo el próximo 27 de marzo de 2022 en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

Actriz de apoyo

Jessi Buckley de The lost daughter

Ariana DeBose de West side story

Judi Dench de Belfast

Kirsten Dunst de The power of the dog

Aunjanaue Ellis de King Richard

Diseño de vestuario - Costume

Jenny Beavan de Cruella

Massimo Catini Parrini y Jacqueline Durran de Cyrano

Jaqueline West y Robert Morgan de Dune

Paul Tazewell de West side story

Luis Sequeira de Nightmare alley

Mejor sonido - Best sound

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, Jamer Mather y Niv Adiri de Belfast

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill y Ron Bartlett de Dune

Simon Hayes, Olvier Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey y Mark Taylor de No time to die

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie y Tara Webb de The power of the dog

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydtrom, Brian Cummey, Andy Nelson y Sharwn Myrphy de West side story

Puntuación original - Original score

Don’t look up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel mothers

The power of the dog

Guion adaptado - Adapted screenplay

Drive my car

Coda

Duna

The lost daughter

The power of the dog

Guion original - Original screenplay

Belfast

Don’t look up

King Richard

Licorice pizza

The worst person in the world

Cortometraje animado -Animated short film

Affairs of the art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The windshield wiper

Cortometraje de acción real -Live action short film

Ala kachuu take and run

The dress

The long goodbye

Oh my mind

Actor de apoyo -Actor supporting role

Ciaran Hind

Troy Kotsur

Jesse Plemons

J-K. Simons

Kodi Smit McPhee

Canción original - Original song

“Be alive” de King Richard

“Dos oruguitas” de Encanto

Belfast

“No time to die” de No time to die

“For good day”

Película animada - Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

Eh mitchell

Raya

Maquillaje y peinado - Makeup & hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The eyes of tammy faye

House of gucci

Edición de película - Film editing

Don’t look up

Dune

King Richard

The power of the dog

Tick tick boom

Mejor documental - Documentary features

Audible

Lead me home

The quee of basketball

Three

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of soul or

Writhing on fire

Efectos visuales - Visual effect

Dune

Free guy

Shanchi chi

Spiderman

No time to die

Diseño de producción - Production desing

Dune

West side story

Best internacional film

Drive my car

Flee

The hand of god

Lunana: a yak in the

The worst of person in the world

Mejor actor - Leading actor

Javier Bardem

Benedict Cuber

Andrew Garfiel

Will Smith

Denzel Washintong

Mejor actriz

Jessica Chastain

Olivia Colman

Penélope Cruz

Nicole Kidman

Kristen Stewart de Spencer

Mejor director

Befltadt

Drive my car

Licorerice pizza

The power of the dog

Mejor película - Best picture