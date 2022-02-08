Lista de nominados a los Óscar 2022: revisa qué actores, actrices y películas lograron mención
Llegó el día. Se conoció oficialmente las películas y actores nominados a los Óscar 2022. La ceremonia se celebrará el 27 de marzo de 2022.
El 8 de enero se realizó el evento de anuncio oficial de los nominados a los Óscar 2022, donde destacaron las menciones a películas como Spider-Man: no way home, The power of the dog, Don’ look up (No mires arriba), Dune, entre otros.
Revisa nuestra lista completa de los artistas de Hollywood que competirán por el ansiado trofeo el próximo 27 de marzo de 2022 en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Actriz de apoyo
- Jessi Buckley de The lost daughter
- Ariana DeBose de West side story
- Judi Dench de Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst de The power of the dog
- Aunjanaue Ellis de King Richard
Diseño de vestuario - Costume
- Jenny Beavan de Cruella
- Massimo Catini Parrini y Jacqueline Durran de Cyrano
- Jaqueline West y Robert Morgan de Dune
- Paul Tazewell de West side story
- Luis Sequeira de Nightmare alley
Mejor sonido - Best sound
- Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, Jamer Mather y Niv Adiri de Belfast
- Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill y Ron Bartlett de Dune
- Simon Hayes, Olvier Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey y Mark Taylor de No time to die
- Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie y Tara Webb de The power of the dog
- Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydtrom, Brian Cummey, Andy Nelson y Sharwn Myrphy de West side story
Puntuación original - Original score
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel mothers
- The power of the dog
Guion adaptado - Adapted screenplay
- Drive my car
- Coda
- Duna
- The lost daughter
- The power of the dog
Guion original - Original screenplay
- Belfast
- Don’t look up
- King Richard
- Licorice pizza
- The worst person in the world
Cortometraje animado -Animated short film
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The windshield wiper
Cortometraje de acción real -Live action short film
- Ala kachuu take and run
- The dress
- The long goodbye
- Oh my mind
Actor de apoyo -Actor supporting role
- Ciaran Hind
- Troy Kotsur
- Jesse Plemons
- J-K. Simons
- Kodi Smit McPhee
Canción original - Original song
- “Be alive” de King Richard
- “Dos oruguitas” de Encanto
- Belfast
- “No time to die” de No time to die
- “For good day”
Película animada - Animated Feature
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- Eh mitchell
- Raya
Maquillaje y peinado - Makeup & hairstyling
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The eyes of tammy faye
- House of gucci
Edición de película - Film editing
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The power of the dog
- Tick tick boom
Mejor documental - Documentary features
- Audible
- Lead me home
- The quee of basketball
- Three
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of soul or
- Writhing on fire
Efectos visuales - Visual effect
- Dune
- Free guy
- Shanchi chi
- Spiderman
- No time to die
Diseño de producción - Production desing
- Dune
- West side story
- Best internacional film
- Drive my car
- Flee
- The hand of god
- Lunana: a yak in the
- The worst of person in the world
Mejor actor - Leading actor
- Javier Bardem
- Benedict Cuber
- Andrew Garfiel
- Will Smith
- Denzel Washintong
Mejor actriz
- Jessica Chastain
- Olivia Colman
- Penélope Cruz
- Nicole Kidman
- Kristen Stewart de Spencer
Mejor director
- Befltadt
- Drive my car
- Licorerice pizza
- The power of the dog
Mejor película - Best picture
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don’t look up
- Drive my car
- Dune
- The power of the dog
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare alley
- West sside story