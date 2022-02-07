Premios Razzie 2022: todas las nominaciones del certamen dedicado a lo peor del cine
Los Premios Razzie 2022 están listos para reconocer a lo peor de lo peor del cine. Bruce Willis, LeBron James y Space jam son las mayores víctimas de la última edición.
Los Premios Razzie 2020 celebrarán su edición número 42 y no tendrán misericordia de ningún actor o película. En esta ocasión, la ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 26 de marzo, un día antes de los Óscar, y los fans están entusiasmados.
Mientras tanto, la organización ya dio a conocer su infame lista de nominados, entre los que sobresalen Bruce Willis, Jared Leto y Diana: el musical. A continuación, te compartimos todos los títulos que disputan los galardones que nadie quiere llevarse a casa.
Peor película
- Diana: the musical
- Infinite
- Karen
- Space jam: a new legacy
- The woman in the window.
Peor actor
- Scott Eastwood por Dangerous
- Roe Hartrampf por Diana: the musical
- LeBron James por Space jam: a new legacy
- Ben Platt por Dear Evan Hansen
- Mark Wahlberg por Infinite.
Peor actor en un papel secundario
- Ben Affleck por The last duel
- Nick Cannon por The Misfits
- Mel Gibson por Dangerous
- Gareth Keegan por Diana: the musical
- Jared Leto por House of Gucci.
Peor actriz
- Amy Adams por The woman in the window
- Jeanna de Waal por Diana: the musical
- Megan Fox por Midnight in the switchgrass
- Taryn Manning por Karen
- Ruby Rose por Vanquish.
Peor actriz en un papel secundario
- Amy Adams por Dear Evan Hansen
- Sophie Cookson por Infinite
- Erin Davie por Diana: the musical
- Judy Kaye por Diana: the musical
- Taryn Manning por Every last one of them.
Peor pareja en pantalla
- Any Klutzy junto a cualquiera (Diana: the musical)
- LeBron James y cualquier personaje de caricatura (Space jam: a new legacy)
- Jared Leto y su cara de latex de 9 kilos (House of Gucci)
- Ben Platt y cualquier otro personaje (Dear Evan Hansen)
- Tom y Jerry (Tom & Jerry: the movie).
Peor director
- Christopher Ashley por Diana: the musical
- Stephen Chbosky por Dear Evan Hansen
- Coke Daniels por Karen
- Renny Harlin por The misfits
- Joe Wright por The woman in the window.
Peor remake, copia o secuela
- Karen, remake inadvertido de Cruella de Vil
- Space jam: a new legacy
- Tom & Jerry: the movie
- Twist, rap remake de Oliver Twist
- The woman in the window, rip-off of Rear window.
Peor guion
- Diana: the musical, escrito por Joe DiPietro
- Karen, escrito por ‘Coke’ Daniels
- The misfits, escrito por Kurt Wimmer y Robert Henny
- Twist, escrito por John Wrathall y Sally Collett
- The woman in the window, escrito por Tracy Letts y basado en novela de A. J. Finn.
Peor interpretación de Bruce Willis
- Bruce Willis por American siege
- Bruce Willis por Apex
- Bruce Willis por Cosmic sin
- Bruce Willis por Deadlock
- Bruce Willis por Fortress
- Bruce Willis por Midnight in the switchgrass
- Bruce Willis por Out of death
- Bruce Willis por Survive the game.