Premios Razzie 2022: todas las nominaciones del certamen dedicado a lo peor del cine

Los Premios Razzie 2022 están listos para reconocer a lo peor de lo peor del cine. Bruce Willis, LeBron James y Space jam son las mayores víctimas de la última edición.

Los nominados a lo peor del cine no están listos para la premiación de los Razzie. Foto: composición/Netflix/MGM

Los Premios Razzie 2020 celebrarán su edición número 42 y no tendrán misericordia de ningún actor o película. En esta ocasión, la ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 26 de marzo, un día antes de los Óscar, y los fans están entusiasmados.

Mientras tanto, la organización ya dio a conocer su infame lista de nominados, entre los que sobresalen Bruce Willis, Jared Leto y Diana: el musical. A continuación, te compartimos todos los títulos que disputan los galardones que nadie quiere llevarse a casa.

PUEDES VER: Escalofríos: Disney Plus lanza sinopsis con importantes detalles del reboot

Peor película

  • Diana: the musical
  • Infinite
  • Karen
  • Space jam: a new legacy
  • The woman in the window.

Peor actor

  • Scott Eastwood por Dangerous
  • Roe Hartrampf por Diana: the musical
  • LeBron James por Space jam: a new legacy
  • Ben Platt por Dear Evan Hansen
  • Mark Wahlberg por Infinite.

Peor actor en un papel secundario

  • Ben Affleck por The last duel
  • Nick Cannon por The Misfits
  • Mel Gibson por Dangerous
  • Gareth Keegan por Diana: the musical
  • Jared Leto por House of Gucci.

Peor actriz

  • Amy Adams por The woman in the window
  • Jeanna de Waal por Diana: the musical
  • Megan Fox por Midnight in the switchgrass
  • Taryn Manning por Karen
  • Ruby Rose por Vanquish.

Peor actriz en un papel secundario

  • Amy Adams por Dear Evan Hansen
  • Sophie Cookson por Infinite
  • Erin Davie por Diana: the musical
  • Judy Kaye por Diana: the musical
  • Taryn Manning por Every last one of them.
PUEDES VER: Libro de Boba Fett traería a Mace Windu: actor pide al jedi para temporada 2

Bruce Willis postula como peor actor del año. Foto: composición / 20th Century Studios

Peor pareja en pantalla

  • Any Klutzy junto a cualquiera (Diana: the musical)
  • LeBron James y cualquier personaje de caricatura (Space jam: a new legacy)
  • Jared Leto y su cara de latex de 9 kilos (House of Gucci)
  • Ben Platt y cualquier otro personaje (Dear Evan Hansen)
  • Tom y Jerry (Tom & Jerry: the movie).

Peor director

  • Christopher Ashley por Diana: the musical
  • Stephen Chbosky por Dear Evan Hansen
  • Coke Daniels por Karen
  • Renny Harlin por The misfits
  • Joe Wright por The woman in the window.

Peor remake, copia o secuela

  • Karen, remake inadvertido de Cruella de Vil
  • Space jam: a new legacy
  • Tom & Jerry: the movie
  • Twist, rap remake de Oliver Twist
  • The woman in the window, rip-off of Rear window.

Peor guion

  • Diana: the musical, escrito por Joe DiPietro
  • Karen, escrito por ‘Coke’ Daniels
  • The misfits, escrito por Kurt Wimmer y Robert Henny
  • Twist, escrito por John Wrathall y Sally Collett
  • The woman in the window, escrito por Tracy Letts y basado en novela de A. J. Finn.

Peor interpretación de Bruce Willis

  • Bruce Willis por American siege
  • Bruce Willis por Apex
  • Bruce Willis por Cosmic sin
  • Bruce Willis por Deadlock
  • Bruce Willis por Fortress
  • Bruce Willis por Midnight in the switchgrass
  • Bruce Willis por Out of death
  • Bruce Willis por Survive the game.

Lo más visto de La República

Mujer reprende a su lorito al enterarse que es agresivo con otras personas menos con ella

La jugada de José Luna al comprar y alquilar una sede de Telesup

La Tinka, resultados del domingo 6 de febrero: números ganadores y premios

Boletines

Google News

temas

Peliculas

Cine