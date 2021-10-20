Las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI, según BBC: Chernobyl, Breaking Bad, Mad Men y más
En una encuesta a más de 200 críticos y especialistas del mundo, el medio británico listó lo más selecto de la televisión. ¿Están tus historias favoritas?
Tras varias listas sobre lo mejor y peor del cine, un especial sobre las series que se llevaron el gusto y atención de los televidentes fue publicado. En los últimos años, BBC Culture ha realizado una encuesta anual de críticos de cine, expertos y figuras de la industria de todo el mundo para decidir cuáles son las mejores cintas en una categoría, pero para este año hubo un cambio.
De acuerdo al informe de la BBC, se pidió a 206 expertos en televisión, críticos, periodistas, académicos y figuras de la industria de 43 países proponer sus mejores 10 series estrenadas desde el 1 de enero de 2000 hasta la actualidad.
Títulos como la aplaudida Breaking bad y la popular —pero con un criticado final— Game of thrones fueron mencionadas. También la ficción animada con un profundo guion BoJack Horseman forma parte del conteo. Lost, una de las series que generó más de un debate al estrenar su capítulo final, está también en este ranking.
Revisa aquí el listado completo:
- The wire (2002-2008)
- Mad men (2007-2015)
- Breaking bad (2008-2013)
- Fleabag (2016-2019)
- Game of thrones (2011-2019)
- I may destroy you (2020)
- The leftovers (2014-2017)
- The americans (2013-2018)
- The office (Reino Unido) (2001-2003)
- Succession (2018-)
- BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)
- Six feet under (2001-2005)
- Twin peaks: the return (2017)
- Atlanta (2016-)
- Chernobyl (2019)
- The crown (2016-)
- 30 Rock (2006-2013)
- Deadwood (2004-2006)
- Lost (2004-2010)
- The thick of it (2005-2012)
- Curb your enthusiasm (2000-)
- Black mirror (2011-)
- Better call Saul (2015-2022)
- Veep (2012-2019)
- Sherlock (2010-2017)
- Watchmen (2019)
- Line of duty (2012-2021)
- Friday night lights (2006-2011)
- Parks and recreation (2009-2015)
- Girls (2012-2017)
- True detective (2014-2019)
- Arrested development (2003-2019)
- The good wife (2009-2016)
- The bridge (2011-2018)
- Fargo (2014-)
- Downton Abbey (2010-2015)
- Band of brothers (2001)
- The handmaid’s tale (2017-)
- The office (Estados Unidos) (2005-2013)
- Borgen (2010-2022)
- Schitt’s creek (2015-2020)
- Peep show (2003-2015)
- La casa de papel (2017-2021)
- Community (2009-2015)
- The good fight (2017-)
- Homeland (2011-2020)
- Grey’s anatomy (2005-)
- Inside no. 9 (2014-)
- The bureau (2015-)
- Halt and catch fire (2014-2017)
- Small axe (2020)
- This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)
- Call my agent! (2015-2020)
- Happy valley (2014-)
- The shield (2002-2008)
- The big bang theory (2007-2019)
- The young pope (2016)
- Dark (2017-2020)
- The underground railroad (2021)
- House of cards (2013-2018)
- Avatar: the last airbender (2005-2008)
- The good place (2016-2020)
- Pose (2018-2021)
- Detectorists (2014-2017)
- Orange is the new black (2013-2019)
- Mare of Easttown (2021)
- RuPaul’s drag race (2009-)
- Stranger things (2016-)
- 24 (2001-2010)
- Battlestar galactica (2004-2009)
- Enlightened (2011-2013)
- Gilmore girls (2000-2007)
- Planet Earth (2006)
- Utopia (2013-2014)
- Babylon Berlin (2017-)
- Rick and Morty (2013-)
- American crime story (2016-)
- The killing (Dinamarca) (2007-2012)
- Mindhunter (2017-2019)
- House (2004-2012)
- OJ: made in America (2016)
- Big little lies (2017-2019)
- Insecure (2016-2021)
- Normal people (2020)
- Narcos (2015-2017)
- How I met your mother (2005-2014)
- The comeback (2005-2014)
- The OA (2016-2019)
- Dexter (2006-2013)
- It’s always sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)
- Westworld (2016-)
- Show me a hero (2015)
- Treme (2010-2013)
- Louie (2010-2015)
- Luther (2010-2019)
- Catastrophe (2015-2019)
- Hannibal (2013-2015)
- Crazy ex-girlfriend (2015-2019)
- Steven universe (2013-2020)
- Gambito de dama (2020)