Emmy 2021, nominados: lista con WandaVision, Gambito de dama y más producciones
The crown y The mandalorian se mantienen a la cabeza con mayor cantidad de nominaciones en la 73 edición de los Emmy.
- Cómo y dónde ver Black Widow online película en estreno de Marvel
- Black Widow online: precio y hora para ver la cinta en Disney Plus
Con Disney Plus marcando la pauta con sus producciones derivadas del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel, y Netflix potenciando su contenido original, ambos streaming han puesto sobre la mesa interesantes títulos como WandaVision, The mandalorian, The queen’s gambit, The crown, entre otros. Asimismo, Amazon Prime Video y Apple TV+ también han resonado en la pantalla chica con The boys y Ted Lasso.
Además, con la presencia de HBO Max y sus series como The mare of Easttown y The flight attendant, también se ha remecido el terreno dominado por el gigante de Reed Hastings. De esa manera, la competencia se ha visto dotada de variados y fuertes contendientes. En ese sentido, los Emmy 2021 han emitido la lista oficial de nominados para su septuagésimo tercera edición - a realizarse el 19 de setiembre- y te lo presentamos a continuación:
Mejor serie – comedia
- Black-ish
- Cobra kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The flight attendant
- The kominsky method
- Pen15
- Ted Lasso
Mejor actor principal – serie de comedia
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Michael Douglas, The kominsky method
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Mejor actriz principal – serie de comedia
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, The flight attendant
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor actor de reparto – serie de comedia
- Carl Clemons, Hopkins, Hacks
- Paul Reiser, The kominsky method
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday night live
- Bowen Yang, Saturday night live
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz de reparto – serie de comedia
- Rosie Perez, The flight attendant
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday night live
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday night live
- Cecily Strong, Saturday night live
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Mejor actor invitado - serie de comedia
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday night live
- Dave Chappelle, Saturday night live
- Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday night live
- Dan Levy, Saturday night live
- Morgan Freeman, The kominsky method
Mejor actriz invitada – serie de comedia
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday night live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday night live
- Issa Rae, A black lady sketch show
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s extraordinary playlist
- Yvette Nicole Brown, A black lady sketch show
Mejor serie – drama
- The boys
- Bridgerton
- The crown
- The handmaid’s tale
- Lovecraft country
- The mandalorian
- Pose
- This is us
Mejor actor – serie de drama
- Sterling K. Brown, This is us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft country
- Josh O’Connor, The crown
- Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Mejor actriz – serie de drama
- Uzo Aduba, In treatment
- Olivia Colman, The crown
- Emma Corrin, The crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The handmaid’s tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft country
Mejor actor de reparto – serie drama
- Tobias Menzies, The crown
- O-T Fagbenle, The handmaid’s tale
- Max Minghella, The handmaid’s tale
- Bradley Whitford, The handmaid’s tale
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft country
- Giancarlo Esposito, The mandalorian
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Chris Sullivan, This is us
Mejor actriz de reparto – serie de drama
- Gillian Anderson, The crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The crown
- Emerald Fennell, The crown
- Madeline Brewer, The handmaid’s tale
- Ann Dowd, The handmaid’s tale
- Yvonne Strahovski, The handmaid’s tale
- Samira Wiley, The handmaid’s tale
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft country
Mejor actor invitado – serie de drama
- Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft country
- Charles Dance, The crown
- Don Cheadle, The falcon and the winter soldier
- Timothy Olyphant, The mandalorian
- Carl Weathers, The mandalorian
Mejor actriz invitada – serie de drama
- Alexis Bledel, The handmaid’s tale
- Mckenna Grace, The handmaid’s tale
- Claire Foy, The crown
- Phylicia Rashad, This is us
- Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Mejor miniserie o de antología
- I may destroy you
- Mare of Easttown
- Queen’s gambit
- The underground railroad
- WandaVision
Mejor película para televisión
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the square
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts presents: Mahalia
- Sylvie’s love
- Uncle Frank
Mejor actor principal – miniseries o película para televisión
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Hugh Grant, The undoing
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Mejor actriz principal – miniseries o película para televisión
- Michaela Coel, I may destroy you
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The queen’s gambit
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Mejor actor de reparto – miniseries o películas para televisión
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, I may destroy you
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The queen’s gambit
Mejor de actriz de reparto – miniseries o películas para televisión
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Moses Ingram, The queen’s gambit
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Mejor serie de variedad talk show
- Conan (TBS)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor reality de competencias
- The amazing race
- Nailed it!
- RuPaul’s drag race
- Top chef
- The voice
Mejor anfitrión de reality
- Nicole Byer, Nailed it!
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer eye
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s drag race
- Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark tank
- Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Top chef
Mejor programa animado
- Big mouth
- Bob’s burgers
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
- The Simpsons
- South park: the pandemic special
Mejor serie animada de corta duración
- Love, Death + robots
- Maggie Simpson in: the force awakens from its nap
- Once upon a snowman
- Robot chicken endgame