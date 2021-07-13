Emmy 2021, nominados: lista con WandaVision, Gambito de dama y más producciones

Con Disney Plus marcando la pauta con sus producciones derivadas del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel, y Netflix potenciando su contenido original, ambos streaming han puesto sobre la mesa interesantes títulos como WandaVision, The mandalorian, The queen’s gambit, The crown, entre otros. Asimismo, Amazon Prime Video y Apple TV+ también han resonado en la pantalla chica con The boys y Ted Lasso.

Además, con la presencia de HBO Max y sus series como The mare of Easttown y The flight attendant, también se ha remecido el terreno dominado por el gigante de Reed Hastings. De esa manera, la competencia se ha visto dotada de variados y fuertes contendientes. En ese sentido, los Emmy 2021 han emitido la lista oficial de nominados para su septuagésimo tercera edición - a realizarse el 19 de setiembre- y te lo presentamos a continuación:

Mejor serie – comedia

Black-ish

Cobra kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The flight attendant

The kominsky method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Mejor actor principal – serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The kominsky method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Mejor actriz principal – serie de comedia

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The flight attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor actor de reparto – serie de comedia

Carl Clemons, Hopkins, Hacks

Paul Reiser, The kominsky method

Kenan Thompson, Saturday night live

Bowen Yang, Saturday night live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz de reparto – serie de comedia

Rosie Perez, The flight attendant

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday night live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday night live

Cecily Strong, Saturday night live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Mejor actor invitado - serie de comedia

Alec Baldwin, Saturday night live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday night live

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday night live

Dan Levy, Saturday night live

Morgan Freeman, The kominsky method

Mejor actriz invitada – serie de comedia

Maya Rudolph, Saturday night live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday night live

Issa Rae, A black lady sketch show

Jane Adams, Hacks

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s extraordinary playlist

Yvette Nicole Brown, A black lady sketch show

Mejor serie – drama

The boys

Bridgerton

The crown

The handmaid’s tale

Lovecraft country

The mandalorian

Pose

This is us

Mejor actor – serie de drama

Sterling K. Brown, This is us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft country

Josh O’Connor, The crown

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Mejor actriz – serie de drama

Uzo Aduba, In treatment

Olivia Colman, The crown

Emma Corrin, The crown

Elisabeth Moss, The handmaid’s tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft country

Mejor actor de reparto – serie drama

Tobias Menzies, The crown

O-T Fagbenle, The handmaid’s tale

Max Minghella, The handmaid’s tale

Bradley Whitford, The handmaid’s tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft country

Giancarlo Esposito, The mandalorian

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Chris Sullivan, This is us

Mejor actriz de reparto – serie de drama

Gillian Anderson, The crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The crown

Emerald Fennell, The crown

Madeline Brewer, The handmaid’s tale

Ann Dowd, The handmaid’s tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The handmaid’s tale

Samira Wiley, The handmaid’s tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft country

Mejor actor invitado – serie de drama

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft country

Charles Dance, The crown

Don Cheadle, The falcon and the winter soldier

Timothy Olyphant, The mandalorian

Carl Weathers, The mandalorian

Mejor actriz invitada – serie de drama

Alexis Bledel, The handmaid’s tale

Mckenna Grace, The handmaid’s tale

Claire Foy, The crown

Phylicia Rashad, This is us

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Mejor miniserie o de antología

I may destroy you

Mare of Easttown

Queen’s gambit

The underground railroad

WandaVision

Mejor película para televisión

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the square

Oslo

Robin Roberts presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s love

Uncle Frank

Mejor actor principal – miniseries o película para televisión

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Mejor actriz principal – miniseries o película para televisión

Michaela Coel, I may destroy you

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The queen’s gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Mejor actor de reparto – miniseries o películas para televisión

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I may destroy you

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The queen’s gambit

Mejor de actriz de reparto – miniseries o películas para televisión

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The queen’s gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Mejor serie de variedad talk show

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor reality de competencias

The amazing race

Nailed it!

RuPaul’s drag race

Top chef

The voice

Mejor anfitrión de reality

Nicole Byer, Nailed it!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s drag race

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Top chef

Mejor programa animado

Big mouth

Bob’s burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

The Simpsons

South park: the pandemic special

Mejor serie animada de corta duración