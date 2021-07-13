Emmy 2021, nominados: lista con WandaVision, Gambito de dama y más producciones

EN VIVO - Protestas en Cuba contra el Gobierno: todas las incidencias de las manifestaciones
Los Emmy 2021 se llevarán a cabo el próximo 19 de setiembre. Foto: composición/Netflix/Disney+
The crown y The mandalorian se mantienen a la cabeza con mayor cantidad de nominaciones en la 73 edición de los Emmy.

Con Disney Plus marcando la pauta con sus producciones derivadas del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel, y Netflix potenciando su contenido original, ambos streaming han puesto sobre la mesa interesantes títulos como WandaVision, The mandalorian, The queen’s gambit, The crown, entre otros. Asimismo, Amazon Prime Video y Apple TV+ también han resonado en la pantalla chica con The boys y Ted Lasso.

Además, con la presencia de HBO Max y sus series como The mare of Easttown y The flight attendant, también se ha remecido el terreno dominado por el gigante de Reed Hastings. De esa manera, la competencia se ha visto dotada de variados y fuertes contendientes. En ese sentido, los Emmy 2021 han emitido la lista oficial de nominados para su septuagésimo tercera edición - a realizarse el 19 de setiembre- y te lo presentamos a continuación:

Mejor serie – comedia

  • Black-ish
  • Cobra kai
  • Emily in Paris
  • Hacks
  • The flight attendant
  • The kominsky method
  • Pen15
  • Ted Lasso

Mejor actor principal – serie de comedia

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Michael Douglas, The kominsky method
  • William H. Macy, Shameless
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Mejor actriz principal – serie de comedia

  • Aidy Bryant, Shrill
  • Kaley Cuoco, The flight attendant
  • Allison Janney, Mom
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor actor de reparto – serie de comedia

  • Carl Clemons, Hopkins, Hacks
  • Paul Reiser, The kominsky method
  • Kenan Thompson, Saturday night live
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday night live
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz de reparto – serie de comedia

  • Rosie Perez, The flight attendant
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Aidy Bryant, Saturday night live
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday night live
  • Cecily Strong, Saturday night live
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Mejor actor invitado - serie de comedia

  • Alec Baldwin, Saturday night live
  • Dave Chappelle, Saturday night live
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday night live
  • Dan Levy, Saturday night live
  • Morgan Freeman, The kominsky method

Mejor actriz invitada – serie de comedia

  • Maya Rudolph, Saturday night live
  • Kristen Wiig, Saturday night live
  • Issa Rae, A black lady sketch show
  • Jane Adams, Hacks
  • Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s extraordinary playlist
  • Yvette Nicole Brown, A black lady sketch show

Mejor serie – drama

  • The boys
  • Bridgerton
  • The crown
  • The handmaid’s tale
  • Lovecraft country
  • The mandalorian
  • Pose
  • This is us

Mejor actor – serie de drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, This is us
  • Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft country
  • Josh O’Connor, The crown
  • Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Mejor actriz – serie de drama

  • Uzo Aduba, In treatment
  • Olivia Colman, The crown
  • Emma Corrin, The crown
  • Elisabeth Moss, The handmaid’s tale
  • Mj Rodriguez, Pose
  • Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft country

Mejor actor de reparto – serie drama

  • Tobias Menzies, The crown
  • O-T Fagbenle, The handmaid’s tale
  • Max Minghella, The handmaid’s tale
  • Bradley Whitford, The handmaid’s tale
  • Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft country
  • Giancarlo Esposito, The mandalorian
  • John Lithgow, Perry Mason
  • Chris Sullivan, This is us

Mejor actriz de reparto – serie de drama

  • Gillian Anderson, The crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The crown
  • Emerald Fennell, The crown
  • Madeline Brewer, The handmaid’s tale
  • Ann Dowd, The handmaid’s tale
  • Yvonne Strahovski, The handmaid’s tale
  • Samira Wiley, The handmaid’s tale
  • Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft country

Mejor actor invitado – serie de drama

  • Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft country
  • Charles Dance, The crown
  • Don Cheadle, The falcon and the winter soldier
  • Timothy Olyphant, The mandalorian
  • Carl Weathers, The mandalorian

Mejor actriz invitada – serie de drama

  • Alexis Bledel, The handmaid’s tale
  • Mckenna Grace, The handmaid’s tale
  • Claire Foy, The crown
  • Phylicia Rashad, This is us
  • Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Mejor miniserie o de antología

  • I may destroy you
  • Mare of Easttown
  • Queen’s gambit
  • The underground railroad
  • WandaVision

Mejor película para televisión

  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the square
  • Oslo
  • Robin Roberts presents: Mahalia
  • Sylvie’s love
  • Uncle Frank

Mejor actor principal – miniseries o película para televisión

  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision
  • Hugh Grant, The undoing
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Mejor actriz principal – miniseries o película para televisión

  • Michaela Coel, I may destroy you
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The queen’s gambit
  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Mejor actor de reparto – miniseries o películas para televisión

  • Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
  • Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
  • Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
  • Paapa Essiedu, I may destroy you
  • Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The queen’s gambit

Mejor de actriz de reparto – miniseries o películas para televisión

  • Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
  • Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
  • Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
  • Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
  • Moses Ingram, The queen’s gambit
  • Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Mejor serie de variedad talk show

  • Conan (TBS)
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor reality de competencias

  • The amazing race
  • Nailed it!
  • RuPaul’s drag race
  • Top chef
  • The voice

Mejor anfitrión de reality

  • Nicole Byer, Nailed it!
  • Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer eye
  • RuPaul, RuPaul’s drag race
  • Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark tank
  • Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Top chef

Mejor programa animado

  • Big mouth
  • Bob’s burgers
  • Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
  • The Simpsons
  • South park: the pandemic special

Mejor serie animada de corta duración

  • Love, Death + robots
  • Maggie Simpson in: the force awakens from its nap
  • Once upon a snowman
  • Robot chicken endgame
