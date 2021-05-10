Los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: UNSCRIPTED están cada vez más cerca. La premiación del canal para el contenido de televisión y cine arrancará el próximo domingo 16 de mayo y culminará el 17 del mismo mes. Para esta edición habrá nuevas categorías, como lo son televisión no guionada y reality shows. En este último destaca la nominación de Acapulco Shore.

Por otro lado, la segunda fecha denominada MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED será dedicada a los programas reality de TV y otro contenido ‘sin libreto’ . Esta se transmitirá el lunes 17 y aquí se conocerá al ganador de la categoría Documental musical.

En las siguientes líneas, conoce las fechas y canales en los que será transmitida esta nueva edición de los MTV Awards, que traerá sorpresas para los fanáticos de la TV y el cine.

¿Cuándo serán los MTV Awards 2021?

Para esta edición, la premiación de los MTV Awards 2021 se dará en dos fechas. La primera ocurrirá el domingo 16 de mayo, que será presentada por la actriz Leslie Jones y donde se nombarán a los ganadores de las categorías usuales.

La siguiente fecha, el lunes 17 de mayo, estará dedicada a los programas reality de TV y al contenido ‘sin libreto’. Además, se sabrá el ganador de la categoría Documental musical.

¿Qué canales transmitirán los MTV Awards 2021?

El canal encargado de transmitir en vivo los MTV Awards 2021 será MTV, que se podrá ver en los siguientes canales:

Movistar: 602

DirecTV: 264

Sky: Canal 70

¿A qué hora ver los MTV Awards 2021 en mi país?

Ambas fechas de los 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards se emitirán a las 9.00 p. m. (ET). En Perú, la hora se ajusta a las 8.00 p. m.

Lista de nominados a los MTV Awards 2021

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Borat siguiente película documental

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising young woman

Soul

To all the boys: always and forever

MEJOR SERIE

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The boys

WandaVision

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA

Carey Mulligan – Promising young woman

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s black bottom

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the black messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA SERIE

Anya Taylor-Joy – The queen’s gambit

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Elliot Page – The umbrella academy

Emma Corrin – The crown

Michaela Coel – I may destroy you

MEJOR HÉROE

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

MEJOR BESO

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never have I ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

MEJOR VILLANO

Aya Cash – The boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the fantabulous emancipation of one Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult – The great

ACTUACIÓN REVELACIÓN

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal – Normal people

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

MEJOR PELEA

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

ACTUACIÓN TERRORÍFICA

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind her eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

MEJOR DÚO

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS, REALITY SHOWS:

MEJOR SERIE DOCU-REALITY

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

MEJOR REALITY SHOW INTERNACIONAL

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (ITV)

¡Nailed it! México

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

MEJOR SHOW DE CITAS

90 Day Fiancé

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette

MEJOR ELENCO EN UN REALITY

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

MEJOR REALITY DE COMPETENCIA

Legendary

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

MEJOR REALITY DE LIFESTYLE

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

MEJOR NUEVO REALITY

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

MEJOR TALK SHOW O DE ACTUALIDAD

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

MEJOR REALITY DE COMEDIA O JUEGOS

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

Ridiculousness

MEJOR HOST

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

T.J. Lavin – The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

ESTRELLA REVELACIÓN EN REDES

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

MEJOR REALITY DE MISTERIO O CRIMEN EN VIDA REAL

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

MEJOR PELEA

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson