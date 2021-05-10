MTV Movie Awards 2021: fecha, hora y nominados para la premiación
Conoce en qué horario y cómo sintonizar en vivo la premiación de los MTV Movie Awards 2021.
Los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: UNSCRIPTED están cada vez más cerca. La premiación del canal para el contenido de televisión y cine arrancará el próximo domingo 16 de mayo y culminará el 17 del mismo mes. Para esta edición habrá nuevas categorías, como lo son televisión no guionada y reality shows. En este último destaca la nominación de Acapulco Shore.
Por otro lado, la segunda fecha denominada MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED será dedicada a los programas reality de TV y otro contenido ‘sin libreto’. Esta se transmitirá el lunes 17 y aquí se conocerá al ganador de la categoría Documental musical.
En las siguientes líneas, conoce las fechas y canales en los que será transmitida esta nueva edición de los MTV Awards, que traerá sorpresas para los fanáticos de la TV y el cine.
¿Cuándo serán los MTV Awards 2021?
Para esta edición, la premiación de los MTV Awards 2021 se dará en dos fechas. La primera ocurrirá el domingo 16 de mayo, que será presentada por la actriz Leslie Jones y donde se nombarán a los ganadores de las categorías usuales.
La siguiente fecha, el lunes 17 de mayo, estará dedicada a los programas reality de TV y al contenido ‘sin libreto’. Además, se sabrá el ganador de la categoría Documental musical.
¿Qué canales transmitirán los MTV Awards 2021?
El canal encargado de transmitir en vivo los MTV Awards 2021 será MTV, que se podrá ver en los siguientes canales:
- Movistar: 602
- DirecTV: 264
- Sky: Canal 70
¿A qué hora ver los MTV Awards 2021 en mi país?
Ambas fechas de los 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards se emitirán a las 9.00 p. m. (ET). En Perú, la hora se ajusta a las 8.00 p. m.
Lista de nominados a los MTV Awards 2021
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Borat siguiente película documental
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising young woman
Soul
To all the boys: always and forever
MEJOR SERIE
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The boys
WandaVision
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA
Carey Mulligan – Promising young woman
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s black bottom
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the black messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA SERIE
Anya Taylor-Joy – The queen’s gambit
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Elliot Page – The umbrella academy
Emma Corrin – The crown
Michaela Coel – I may destroy you
MEJOR HÉROE
Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid – The boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
MEJOR BESO
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never have I ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
MEJOR VILLANO
Aya Cash – The boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the fantabulous emancipation of one Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult – The great
ACTUACIÓN REVELACIÓN
Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Paul Mescal – Normal people
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
MEJOR PELEA
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
ACTUACIÓN TERRORÍFICA
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Behind her eyes
Victoria Pedretti – The haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn – Freaky
MEJOR DÚO
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS, REALITY SHOWS:
MEJOR SERIE DOCU-REALITY
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
MEJOR REALITY SHOW INTERNACIONAL
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
MEJOR SHOW DE CITAS
90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette
MEJOR ELENCO EN UN REALITY
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
MEJOR REALITY DE COMPETENCIA
Legendary
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
MEJOR REALITY DE LIFESTYLE
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye
MEJOR NUEVO REALITY
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
MEJOR TALK SHOW O DE ACTUALIDAD
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
MEJOR REALITY DE COMEDIA O JUEGOS
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
Ridiculousness
MEJOR HOST
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things
ESTRELLA REVELACIÓN EN REDES
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
MEJOR REALITY DE MISTERIO O CRIMEN EN VIDA REAL
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
MEJOR PELEA
Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson