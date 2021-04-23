Oscar 2021: horario, fecha, categorías, nominados y predicciones para la gala
Este domingo 25 de abril se llevará a cabo la 93ª edición de los Oscar en cuatro locaciones diferentes y tendrá como responsable de la gala al director Steven Soderbergh.
Ha pasado un año desde la última edición de la ceremonia de entrega de los primeros Oscar en la que ganó Parásitos de Bong Joon-ho como mejor película. Para este 2021, aún con la pandemia a cuestas, los premios de la Academia se realizarán de manera simultánea en distintos lugares, entre ellos, el Teatro Dolby.
Conoce aquí todos los detalles de la ceremonia más importante del cine.
¿Cuándo son los Premios Oscar 2021?
La ceremonia donde se premiará a lo mejor del cine por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas se realizará el domingo 25 de abril.
¿Dónde se entregan los Premios Oscar 2021?
Para cumplir con los protocolos por la pandemia de la COVID-19 se ha dispuesto cuatro escenarios esta vez: en Los Ángeles en el Dolby Theatre y en el Union Station; en Londres en el British Film Institute; y en París en un estudio de Canal +.
¿Qué canal transmite los Premios Oscar 2021?
La transmisión quedará a cargo de TNT y TNT Series en América Latina, mientras que ABC hará lo propio en Estados Unidos.
TNT - (102 Movistar TV / 702 Claro)
TNT Series - (103 Movistar TV / 612 Claro)
¿A qué hora transmiten los Oscar 2021 en mi país?
México: 6.00 p. m.
Perú – Ecuador – Colombia: 7.00 p. m.
Chile – Argentina – Brasil: 9.00 p. m.
Estados Unidos: 8.00 p. m (Hora del este - ET) / 5.00 p.m. (Hora del Pacífico - PT)
¿Cuáles son las películas nominadas a los Oscar 2021?
Mejor película
- The father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor director
- Thomas Vinterber - Another round
- David Fincher - Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
- Chloé Zhao” - Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell - Promising young woman
Mejor actor
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of metal
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Anthony Hopkins - The father
- Gary Oldman - Mank
- Steven Yeun - Minari
Mejor actriz
- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a woman
- Frances McDormand - Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan - Promising young woman
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman - The Father
- Amanda Seyfried - Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Emma - Alexandra Byrne
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom - Ann Roth
- Mulan - Bina Daigeler
- Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Mejor banda sonora original
- Da 5 bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the world
Mejor guion adaptado
- Borat subsequent moviefilm
- The father
- Nomadland
- One night in Miami
- The white tiger
Mejor guion original
- Judas and the black messiah
- Minari
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Burrow - Madeline Sharafian y Michael Capbarat
- Genius Loci - Adrien Mérigeau y Amaury Ovise
- If Anything Happens I Love You - Will McCormack y Michael Govier
- Opera - Erick Oh
- Yes-People - Gísli Darri Halldórsson y Arnar Gunnarsson
Mejor cortometraje de ficción
- Feeling Through - Doug Roland y Susan Ruzenski
- The Letter Room - Elvira Lind y Sofia Sondervan
- The Present - Farah Nabulsi
- Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free y Martin Desmond Roe
- White Eye - Tomer Shushan y Shira Hochman
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Paul Raci
- Lakeith Stanfierld
Mejor documental largo
- Collective
- Crip camp
- El agente topo
- My octopus teacher
- Time
Mejor documental corto
- Colette - Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard
- A Concerto is a Conversation - Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
- Do Not Split - Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook
- Hunger Ward - Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman
- A Love Song for Latasha - Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan
Mejor película internacional
- Another Round
- Better days
- Collective
- The man who sold his skin
- Quo Vadis Aida?
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- Greyhound - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman
- Mank - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin
- News Of The World - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett
- Soul - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker
- Sound Of Metal - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh
Mejor diseño de producción
- The Father - Peter Francis y Cathy Featherstone
- Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom - Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton
- Mank - Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale
- News Of The World - David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan
- “Tenet - Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas
Mejor montaje
- The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound Of Metal - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten
Mejor fotografía
- Judas and the black messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The trial of the Chicago 7
Mejores efectos especiales
- Love And Monsters - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox
- The Midnight Sky - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins
- Mulan - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram
- The One And Only Ivan” - Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez
- Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze
- Hillbilly Elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney
- Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson
- Mank - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff
- “Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli y Francesco Pegoretti
Mejor película de animación
- Onward
- Over the moon
- A Shau the sheep movie: farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Mejor canción original
- Fight For You de Judas and the Black Messiah - Música por H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II; letras por H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
- Hear My Voice de The Trial of the Chicago 7 - por Daniel Pemberton; letras por Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
- Husavik de “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga - por Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
- Io Sì (Seen) de The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) - por Diane Warren; Letras por Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
- “Speak Now” de “One Night in Miami” - Música y letras por Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth