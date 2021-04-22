Nominados a los Premios Óscar 2021: lista de candidatos de la Academia
Entérate qué películas, actores, actrices y documentales fueron seleccionados para poder llevarse la estatuilla.
Los Premios Óscar es una de las ceremonias más esperadas de este 2021. La gala premiará lo mejor de la industria del cine con 23 categorías, entre las que sobresalen mejor película, mejor actriz y mejor actor.
Asimismo, más de 30 producciones de diversos géneros cinematográficos competirán para llevarse la aclamada estatuilla de la Academia.
A continuación, mostramos una lista con las nominaciones a los Óscar 2021 y cuándo se celebrará el popular evento.
¿Cuándo serán los Premios Óscar 2021?
La edición 93 de los Premios Óscar se llevará a cabo el domingo 25 de abril del 2021 en el Teatro Dolby de Hollywood y en el centro ferroviario LA Union Station. En Europa también se celebrará en Londres y París para todos aquellos actores que no podrán viajar a Estados Unidos por la pandemia.
Lista completa de nominados a los Óscar 2021
Mejor película
- The father
- Judas and the black messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Mejor actriz
- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a woman
- Frances McDormand - Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan - Promising young woman.
Mejor actor
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of metal
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Anthony Hopkins - The father
- Gary Oldman - Mank
- Steven Yeun - Minari.
Mejor director
- Thomas Vinterber - Another round
- David Fincher - Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
- Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell - Promising young woman.
Mejor actriz secundaria
- Maria Bakalova - Borat subsequent moviefilm
- Glenn Close - Hillbilly elegy
- Olivia Colman - The father
- Amanda Seyfried - Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari.
Mejor actor secundario
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Paul Raci
- Lakeith Stanfierld.
Mejor vestuario
- Emma - Alexandra Byrne
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom - Ann Roth
- Mulan - Bina Daigeler
- Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini.
Mejor banda sonora
- Da 5 bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the world.
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- Greyhound - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman
- Mank - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin
- News of the world - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett
- Soul - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker
- Sound of metal - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh.
Mejor canción
- “Fight for you” de Judas and the black Messiah - por H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II; letras por H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
- “Hear my voice” de The Trial of the Chicago 7 - por Daniel Pemberton; letras por Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
- “Husavik” de Eurovision song contest: the story of fire saga - por Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
- “Io sì (Seen)” de The life ahead (La vita davanti a se) - por Diane Warren; letras por Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
- “Speak now” de One night in Miami - por Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth.
Mejor película de habla extranjera
- Another round
- Better days
- Collective
- The man who sold his skin
- Quo vadis Aida?
Mejor fotografía
- Judas and the black messiah
- Mank
- News of the world
- Nomadland
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Mejor película animada
- Onward
- Over the moon
- A Shau the sheep movie: farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers.
Mejor guion adaptado
- Borat subsequent moviefilm
- The father
- Nomadland
- One night in Miami
- The white tiger.
Mejor guion original
- Judas and the black messiah
- Minari
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Mejor montaje
- The father - Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- Promising young woman - Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound of metal - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
- The trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten.
Mejor diseño de producción
- The father - Peter Francis y Cathy Featherstone
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom - Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton
- Mank - Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale
- News of the world - David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan
- Tenet - Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas.
Mejores efectos especiales
- Love and monsters - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox
- The midnight sky - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins
- Mulan - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram
- The one and only Ivan - Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez
- Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher.
Mejor documental
- Collective
- Crip camp
- El agente topo
- My octopus teacher
- Time.
Mejor cortometraje de ficción
- Feeling through - Doug Roland y Susan Ruzenski
- The letter room - Elvira Lind y Sofia Sondervan
- The present - Farah Nabulsi
- Two distant strangers - Travon Free y Martin Desmond Roe
- White eye - Tomer Shushan y Shira Hochman.
Mejor cortometraje documental
- Colette - Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard
- A concerto is a conversation - Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
- Do not split - Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook
- Hunger ward - Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman
- A love song for Latasha - Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan.
Mejor maquillaje
- Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze
- Hillbilly elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson
- Mank - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff
- Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli y Francesco Pegoretti.