Óscar 2021: lista completa de nominados de los Premios de la Academia
Las películas más importantes de 2020 disputarán las 23 categorías organizadas por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas.
Los Premios Óscar 2021 se celebrarán el próximo 25 de abril. La ceremonia, organizada por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas, mostrará 23 categorías, entre las que destacan las de mejor película, actor, actriz y director.
A continuación, te mostramos la lista completa de nominados de la La 93ª edición de los Óscar, la cual se celebrará en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood y en el centro ferroviario LA Union Station.
Lista completa de nominados a los Óscar
Mejor película
- The father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor actriz
- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a woman
- Frances McDormand - Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan - Promising young woman
Mejor actor
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of metal
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Anthony Hopkins - The father
- Gary Oldman - Mank
- Steven Yeun - Minari
Mejor director
- Thomas Vinterber - Another round
- David Fincher - Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
- Chloé Zhao” - Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell - Promising young woman
Mejor actriz secundaria
- Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman - The Father
- Amanda Seyfried - Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Mejor actor secundario
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Paul Raci
- Lakeith Stanfierld
Mejor vestuario
- Emma - Alexandra Byrne
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom - Ann Roth
- Mulan - Bina Daigeler
- Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Mejor banda sonora
- Da 5 bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the world
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- Greyhound - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman
- Mank - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin
- News Of The World - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett
- Soul - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker
- Sound Of Metal - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh
Mejor canción
- Fight For You de Judas and the Black Messiah - Música por H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II; letras por H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
- Hear My Voice de The Trial of the Chicago 7 - por Daniel Pemberton; letras por Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
- Husavik de “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga - por Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
- Io Sì (Seen) de The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) - por Diane Warren; Letras por Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
- “Speak Now” de “One Night in Miami” - Música y letras por Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth
Mejor película de habla extranjera
- Another Round
- Better days
- Collective
- The man who sold his skin
- Quo Vadis Aida?
Mejor fotografía
- Judas and the black messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor película animada
- Onward
- Over the moon
- A Shau the sheep movie: farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Mejor guion adaptado
- Borat subsequent moviefilm
- The father
- Nomadland
- One night in Miami
- The white tiger
Mejor guion original
- Judas and the black messiah
- Minari
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor montaje
- The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound Of Metal - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten
Mejor diseño de producción
- The Father - Peter Francis y Cathy Featherstone
- Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom - Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton
- Mank - Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale
- News Of The World - David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan
- “Tenet - Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas
Mejores efectos especiales
- Love And Monsters - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox
- The Midnight Sky - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins
- Mulan - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram
- The One And Only Ivan” - Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez
- Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher
Mejor documental
- Collective
- Crip camp
- El agente topo
- My octopus teacher
- Time
Mejor cortometraje de ficción
- Feeling Through - Doug Roland y Susan Ruzenski
- The Letter Room - Elvira Lind y Sofia Sondervan
- The Present - Farah Nabulsi
- Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free y Martin Desmond Roe
- White Eye - Tomer Shushan y Shira Hochman
Mejor cortometraje documental
- Colette - Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard
- A Concerto is a Conversation - Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
- Do Not Split - Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook
- Hunger Ward - Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman
- A Love Song for Latasha - Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan
Mejor Maquillaje
- Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze
- Hillbilly Elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney
- Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson
- Mank - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff
- “Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli y Francesco Pegoretti
