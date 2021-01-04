Estrenos de películas en 2021: lista completa de producciones que llegarán este año
04 Ene 2021 | 21:43 h
No time to die, Black Widow y Godzilla vs. Kong son algunos de los títulos que llegarán a las salas de cine.
El año 2021 comenzó y millones de personas desean saber que películas se estrenarán en las salas de cine. Decenas de películas que tenías previsto su estreno en 2020, se postergaron debido a la pandemia del coronavirus que paralizó la industria cinematográfica.
A continuación, te daremos la lista completa de las próximas producciones que se lanzaran en 2021, desde ficciones realizadas por Marvel Studios, como Eternals, hasta secuelas de clásicos como Top gun: maverick.
Enero
- One night in Miami (8/1)
- The marksman (15/1)
- The little things (21/1)
Febrero
- Cinderella (5/2)
- Minari (12/2)
- Land (12/2)
- Judass and the black messiah (12/2)
- Nomadland (19/2)
- The mauritanian (19/2)
- Tom and Jerry (26/2)
- Nobody (26/2)
- Cherry (26/2)
Marzo
- Chaos walking (5/3)
- Raya and the last dragon (5/3)
- The king’s man (12/3)
- The many saints of newark (12/3)
- Morbius (19/3)
- The Unbearable weight of massive talent (19/3)
Abril
- Peter Rabbit 2 (2/4)
- No time To die (2/4)
- Bob’s burgers (2/4)
- BIOS (16/4)
- Mortal kombat (16/4)
- A quiet place 2 (23/4)
- Last Night in Soho (23/4)
Mayo
- Black Widow (7/5)
- Marry me (14/5)
- Free guy (21/5)
- Spiral (21/5)
- Godzilla vs Kong (21/5)
- Cruella (28/5)
- Fast and furious 9 (28/5)
- Infinite (28/5)
Junio
- The Conjuring: the devil made me do it (4/6)
- Samaritan (4/6)
- Ghostbusters: afterlife (11/6)
- Luca (18/6)
- In the heights (18/6)
- Venom: let there be Carnage (25/6)
Julio
- Top gun: maverick (9/7)
- Minions: the rise of Gru (2/7)
- Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (9/7)
- The forever purge (9/7)
- Uncharted (16/7)
- Space jam: a new legacy (16/7)
- Old (23/7)
- The tomorrow war (23/7)
- Jungle cruise (30/7)
- The green knight (30/7) *
Agosto
- Hotel Transylvania 4 (6/8)
- The suicide squad (6/8)
- Deep water (13/8)
- Respect (13/8)
- Don’t breathe 2 (13/8)
- Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard (20/8) *
- The Beatles: get back (27/8)
- Candyman (27/8)
Septiembre
- Jackass 4 (3/9)
- Resident evil (9/9)
- Death of the nile (17/9)
- Man from Toronto (17/9)
- Boss baby: back in business (17/9)
Octubre
- Dune (1/10)
- The Addams family 2 (8/10)
- Halloween kills (15/10)
- The last duel (15/10)
- Snake eyes (22/10)
Noviembre
- Eternals (5/11)
- Elvis (5/11)
- Clifford the big red dog (5/11)
- Mission: impossible - libra (19/11)
- King Richard (19/11)
- Encanto (23/11)
- Gucci (24/11)
Diciembre
- West side story (10/12)
- Spider-man 3 (17/12)
- The matrix 4 (22/12)
- Sing 2 (22/12)
- The nightingale (22/12)