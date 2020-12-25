Netflix: todas las series y películas que se van en diciembre de 2020
25 Dic 2020 | 11:33 h
Conoce qué películas y series ya no estarán en el gigante de streaming. Foto: composición / Netflix
Aprovecha estos últimos días para disfrutar de tus títulos favoritos en el gigante de streaming.
Como en cada mes, Netflix renueva exclusivos títulos dentro de su plataforma online. Sin embargo, también retira contenido que por muchos meses acompañó al público.
Uno de los largometrajes que se va es la trilogía de Volver al futuro, lo que ha causado sorpresa a los fans por ser una de las cintas más divertidas e icónicas dentro del catálogo virtual.
A continuación, mostramos una lista con todas las series y películas que dejan Netflix en diciembre de 2020.
25 de diciembre
- Spider-Man: into the Spiderverse
27 de diciembre
- Fifty
28 de diciembre
- Lawless
29 de diciembre
- The autopsy of Jane Doe
30 de diciembre
- Dexter (temporadas 1-8)
- Hell on wheels (temporadas 1-5)
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Nurse Jackie (temporadas 1-7)
31 de diciembre
- Airplane!
- An education
- Anna Karenina
- Baby mama
- Back to the future
- Back to the future Part 2
- Back to the future Part 3
- Bad teacher
- Barbershop
- Being John Malkovich
- Cape fear
- Casper
- Más allá del cielo
- Coneheads
- Definitely, maybe
- Daniel el travieso
- Drogas, negocio redondo (temporada 6)
- The dukes of Hazzard
- Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind
- Fargo
- For love or money
- Frida
- Gossip girl (temporadas 1-6)
- Grand hotel (temporadas 1-3)
- Her
- How the Grinch stole Christmas
- The inbetweeners (temporadas 1-3)
- Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the raiders of the lost
- Ark
- Indiana Jones and the temple of Doom
- The interview
- Lemony Snicket’s a series of unfortunate events
- Nacho libre
- Not another teen movie
- The notebook
- Octonauts (temporadas 1-3)
- The office (temporadas 1-9)
- Poltergeist
- Pride and prejudice
- Session 9
- Splice
- Starsky & Hutch
- Superman returns
- The town
- Troy
- WarGames
- The witches