Netflix: todas las series y películas que se van en diciembre de 2020

Como en cada mes, Netflix renueva exclusivos títulos dentro de su plataforma online. Sin embargo, también retira contenido que por muchos meses acompañó al público.

Uno de los largometrajes que se va es la trilogía de Volver al futuro, lo que ha causado sorpresa a los fans por ser una de las cintas más divertidas e icónicas dentro del catálogo virtual.

A continuación, mostramos una lista con todas las series y películas que dejan Netflix en diciembre de 2020.

25 de diciembre

Spider-Man: into the Spiderverse

27 de diciembre

28 de diciembre

29 de diciembre

The autopsy of Jane Doe

30 de diciembre

31 de diciembre

Airplane!

An education

Anna Karenina

Baby mama

Back to the future

Back to the future Part 2

Back to the future Part 3

Bad teacher

Barbershop

Being John Malkovich

Cape fear

Casper

Más allá del cielo

Coneheads

Definitely, maybe

Daniel el travieso

Drogas, negocio redondo (temporada 6)

The dukes of Hazzard

Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind

Fargo

For love or money

Frida

Gossip girl (temporadas 1-6)

Grand hotel (temporadas 1-3)

Her

How the Grinch stole Christmas

The inbetweeners (temporadas 1-3)

Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the raiders of the lost

Ark

Indiana Jones and the temple of Doom

The interview

Lemony Snicket’s a series of unfortunate events

Nacho libre

Not another teen movie

The notebook

Octonauts (temporadas 1-3)

The office (temporadas 1-9)

Poltergeist

Pride and prejudice

Session 9

Splice

Starsky & Hutch

Superman returns

The town

Troy

WarGames