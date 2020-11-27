Netflix: todas las series y películas que se van en diciembre de 2020

Ya llega diciembre y con ello, Netflix renueva su catálogo con nuevos títulos, pero también le dice adiós a muchos otros que, por algún tiempo, tuvieron bastante acogida entre los espectadores.

Entre las producciones más destacadas que se van del servicio, están la saga de Volver al futuro, the witches, Orgullo y prejuicio. No obstante, todavía quedan algunos días para aprovechar los programas antes de ser descartados de la plataforma de streaming.

A continuación mostramos todas las series, películas y documentales que se van de Netflix en diciembre de 2020.

4 de diciembre

5 de diciembre

6 de diciembre

7 de diciembre

The art of the steal (2013)

8 de diciembre

10 de diciembre

14 de diciembre

17 de diciembre

22 de diciembre

The little hours (2017)

24 de diciembre

25 de diciembre

Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse (2018)

27 de diciembre

28 de diciembre

29 de diciembre

The autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

30 de diciembre

31 de diciembre

Airplane! (1980)

An education (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby mama (2008)

Back to the future (1985)

Back to the future 2 (1989)

Back to the future 3 (1990)

Bad teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, maybe (2008)

Dennis the menace (1993)

Drugs, Inc.: season 6

The dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For love or money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip girl (temporadas 1 - 6)

Grand Hotel (temporadas 1- 3)

Her (2013)

How the Grinch stole Christmas (2000)

The Inbetweeners (temporadas 1- 3)

Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the last crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the raiders of the Lost ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the temple of doom (1984)

The interview (2014)

Lemony Snicket’s a series of unfortunate events (2004)

Nacho libre (2006)

Not another teen movie (2001)

The notebook (2004)

Octonauts (temporadas 1- 3)

The office (Temporadas 1- 9)

Poltergeist (1982)

Pride and prejudice (2005)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky and Hutch (2004)

Superman returns (2006)

The town (2010)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)