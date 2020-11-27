Netflix: todas las series y películas que se van en diciembre de 2020
Aprovecha los últimos días que quedan para ver tus programas favoritos, como la saga completa de Volver al futuro y las películas de Indiana Jone.
Ya llega diciembre y con ello, Netflix renueva su catálogo con nuevos títulos, pero también le dice adiós a muchos otros que, por algún tiempo, tuvieron bastante acogida entre los espectadores.
Entre las producciones más destacadas que se van del servicio, están la saga de Volver al futuro, the witches, Orgullo y prejuicio. No obstante, todavía quedan algunos días para aprovechar los programas antes de ser descartados de la plataforma de streaming.
A continuación mostramos todas las series, películas y documentales que se van de Netflix en diciembre de 2020.
4 de diciembre
- Cabin fever (2016)
- Dr. Seuss’ the grinch (2018)
5 de diciembre
- The rum diary (2011)
6 de diciembre
- The secret (2006)
7 de diciembre
- Berlin, i love you (2019)
- The art of the steal (2013)
8 de diciembre
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso (temporada 1 - 3)
10 de diciembre
- Ralph breaks the Internet: wreck-it Ralph 2 (2018)
14 de diciembre
- Hart of Dixie (temporadas 1 - 4)
17 de diciembre
- Ip Man 3 (2015)
22 de diciembre
- The little hours (2017)
24 de diciembre
- The west wing (temporadas 1 - 7)
25 de diciembre
- Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse (2018)
27 de diciembre
- Fifty (2015)
28 de diciembre
- Lawless (2012)
29 de diciembre
- The autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
30 de diciembre
- Dexter (temporadas 1 - 8)
- Hell on wheels (emporadas 1 - 5)
- Ip Man (2008)
- Ip Man 2 (2010)
- Nurse Jackie (temporadas 1 - 7)
31 de diciembre
- Airplane! (1980)
- An education (2009)
- Anna Karenina (2012)
- Baby mama (2008)
- Back to the future (1985)
- Back to the future 2 (1989)
- Back to the future 3 (1990)
- Bad teacher (2011)
- Barbershop (2002
- Being John Malkovich (1999)
- Cape fear (1991)
- Casper (1995)
- Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
- Coneheads (1993)
- Definitely, maybe (2008)
- Dennis the menace (1993)
- Drugs, Inc.: season 6
- The dukes of Hazzard (2005)
- Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind (2004)
- Fargo (1996)
- For love or money (1993)
- Frida (2002)
- Gossip girl (temporadas 1 - 6)
- Grand Hotel (temporadas 1- 3)
- Her (2013)
- How the Grinch stole Christmas (2000)
- The Inbetweeners (temporadas 1- 3)
- Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull (2008)
- Indiana Jones and the last crusade (1989)
- Indiana Jones and the raiders of the Lost ark (1981)
- Indiana Jones and the temple of doom (1984)
- The interview (2014)
- Lemony Snicket’s a series of unfortunate events (2004)
- Nacho libre (2006)
- Not another teen movie (2001)
- The notebook (2004)
- Octonauts (temporadas 1- 3)
- The office (Temporadas 1- 9)
- Poltergeist (1982)
- Pride and prejudice (2005)
- Session 9 (2001)
- Splice (2009)
- Starsky and Hutch (2004)
- Superman returns (2006)
- The town (2010)
- Troy (2004)
- WarGames (1983)
- The witches (1990)