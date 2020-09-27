Dwayne Johnson confirma el nombre del actor que interpretará a Hawkman en Black Adam
El Hombre Halcón tendrá su debut en el DCEU gracias a la película del villano de DC Comics.
Después del estreno de Shazam en 2019, Dwayne Johnson consiguió sacar adelante la película de Black Adam, la cual será parte del universo extendido de DC.
Según se supo en la DC Fandome, Black Adam tiene previsto su estreno el 22 de diciembre de 2021. Este lanzamiento será posible si Warner Bros no continúa retrasando la fecha a causa del coronavirus.
Es así que a pocos meses del estreno del largometraje, Dwayne Johnson anunció el nombre del actor que interpretará al Hawkman: Aldis Hodge, el cual trabajó en películas como El hombre invisible, Figuras ocultas y Straight Outta Compton.
‘La Roca’ usó su cuenta de Instagram para realizar el anuncio, en donde aclaró que el Hombre Halcón tendrá un rol importante dentro de la película, al ser el líder de la Sociedad de Justicia de América.
THIS IS HAWKMAN 🦅 A pleasure to welcome @aldis_hodge to BLACK ADAM. HAWKMAN is a critical leading role for our movie, as he is the fiery leader of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC UNIVERSE. I called Aldis personally as I wanted to surprise him that he got the role and it wound up being one of the greatest conversations I’ve ever had. Aldis: Hello? DJ: Hello, I’d like to speak to Aldis. Aldis: Who is this? DJ: This is Dwayne Johnson. * long pause Aldis: Whoever this is stop playing on my phone. DJ: This is Dwayne, is this Aldis? * longer pause Aldis: This shit ain’t funny, I said stop playing on my fucking phone. DJ: Aldis, this is DJ. I just called to say thank you so much for sending in your audition - it was great and I really appreciate the efforts you made. Just wanted to say thanks and best of luck in all you do. And one more thing — welcome to Black Adam. * longest pause Aldis: I’m sorry you’ll have to hold on for a one second. * he puts the phone down and walks away and all I hear is inaudible yells 😂 Aldis: DJAYYYY OHHHHH SHIT!!!!!! * Im laughing my ass off by now. DJ: You ok? You’re gonna crush this role! We went on to have an awesome conversation full of gratitude, love and motivation. Can’t wait to work with this very talented brother. The perfect HAWKMAN. Let’s get to work. #aldishodge #jsa #hawkman 🦅 #blackadam⚡️
Black Adam - sinopsis oficial
Black Adam es el principal enemigo de Shazam, superhéroe de DC Comics. El villano fue un esclavo que obtuvo poderes similares a los de Billy Batson gracias a la magia. Ahora, tras aparecer en la actualidad, está listo para enfrentarse a los miembros de la Sociedad de Justicia de América.
