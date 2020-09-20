Emmy 2020 EN VIVO: sigue la premiación virtual a lo mejor de la televisión minuto a minuto
El evento reconocerá a lo mejor de la televisión. The Mandalorian y Watchmen son algunos de los títulos que podrían ser galardonadas.
Los Emmy significan uno de los mayores reconocimiento en la industria del entretenimiento, por lo que ningún amante de las series no podían olvidarse perderse esta última edición. A diferencia de anteriores ocasiones, se llevará de manera completamente virtual.
De todos los títulos participantes, Watchmen sobresalió por conseguir 26 nominaciones en distintas categorías. Otras de las grandes favoritas por parte de los fans y la crítica se tratan de The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Ozark y Succession.
Emmy 2020: lista completa de ganadores
Mejor serie dramática
Better call Saul
The Crown
El cuento de la criada
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger things
Succession
Mejor actor de drama
Jason Bateman por Ozark
Sterling K. Brown por This is us
Steve Carell por The Morning Show
Brian Cox por Succession
Billy Porter por Pose
Jeremy Strong por Succession
Mejor actriz de drama
Jennifer Aniston por The Morning Show
Olivia Colman por The Crown
Jodie Comer por Killing Eve
Laura Linney por Ozark
Sandra Oh por Killing Eve
Zendaya por Euphoria
Mejor miniserie
Watchmen (GANADOR)
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película
Mark Ruffalo por I Know This Much Is True (GANADOR)
Jeremy Irons por Watchmen
Hugh Jackman por Bad Education
Paul Mescal por Normal People
Jeremy Pope por Hollywood
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película
Regina King por Watchmen (GANADORA)
Cate Blanchett por Mrs. America
Shira Haas por Unorthodox
Octavia Spencer por Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Kerry Washington por Little Fires Everywhere
Mejor guion en miniserie
Damon Lindelof y Cord Jefferson por Watchmen
Tanya Barfield por Mrs. America
Sally Rooney y Alice Birch por Normal People
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon y Ayelet Waldman por Unbelievable
Anna Winger por Unorthodox
Mejor comedia
Schitt’s Creek (GANADORA)
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor actor de comedia
Eugene Levy por Schitt’s Creek (GANADOR)
Anthony Anderson por Black-ish
Don Cheadle por Black Monday
Ted Danson por The Good Place
Michael Douglas por The Kominsky Method
Ramy Youssef por Ramy
Mejor actriz de comedia
Catherine O’Hara por Schitt’s Creek (GANADOR)
Christina Applegate por Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini por Dead to Me
Issa Rae por Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross por Black-ish
Mejor dirección en comedia
Andrew Cividino y Dan Levy por Schitt’s Creek (GANADORES)
Matt Shakman por The Great
Amy Sherman-Palladino por The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Daniel Palladino por The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Gail Mancuso por Modern family
Ramy Youssef por Ramy
James Burrows
Mejor show de animación
Rick & Morty (GANADOR)
BoJack Horseman
The Simpsons
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
Mejor reality
The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice