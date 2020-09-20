Los Emmy significan uno de los mayores reconocimiento en la industria del entretenimiento, por lo que ningún amante de las series no podían olvidarse perderse esta última edición. A diferencia de anteriores ocasiones, se llevará de manera completamente virtual.

De todos los títulos participantes, Watchmen sobresalió por conseguir 26 nominaciones en distintas categorías. Otras de las grandes favoritas por parte de los fans y la crítica se tratan de The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Ozark y Succession.

Emmy 2020: lista completa de ganadores

Mejor serie dramática

Better call Saul

The Crown

El cuento de la criada

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger things

Succession

Mejor actor de drama

Jason Bateman por Ozark

Sterling K. Brown por This is us

Steve Carell por The Morning Show

Brian Cox por Succession

Billy Porter por Pose

Jeremy Strong por Succession

Mejor actriz de drama

Jennifer Aniston por The Morning Show

Olivia Colman por The Crown

Jodie Comer por Killing Eve

Laura Linney por Ozark

Sandra Oh por Killing Eve

Zendaya por Euphoria

Mejor miniserie

Watchmen (GANADOR)

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película

Mark Ruffalo por I Know This Much Is True (GANADOR)

Jeremy Irons por Watchmen

Hugh Jackman por Bad Education

Paul Mescal por Normal People

Jeremy Pope por Hollywood

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película

Regina King por Watchmen (GANADORA)

Cate Blanchett por Mrs. America

Shira Haas por Unorthodox

Octavia Spencer por Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Kerry Washington por Little Fires Everywhere

Mejor guion en miniserie

Damon Lindelof y Cord Jefferson por Watchmen

Tanya Barfield por Mrs. America

Sally Rooney y Alice Birch por Normal People

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon y Ayelet Waldman por Unbelievable

Anna Winger por Unorthodox

Mejor comedia

Schitt’s Creek (GANADORA)

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor actor de comedia

Eugene Levy por Schitt’s Creek (GANADOR)

Anthony Anderson por Black-ish

Don Cheadle por Black Monday

Ted Danson por The Good Place

Michael Douglas por The Kominsky Method

Ramy Youssef por Ramy

Mejor actriz de comedia

Catherine O’Hara por Schitt’s Creek (GANADOR)

Christina Applegate por Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini por Dead to Me

Issa Rae por Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross por Black-ish

Mejor dirección en comedia

Andrew Cividino y Dan Levy por Schitt’s Creek (GANADORES)

Matt Shakman por The Great

Amy Sherman-Palladino por The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Daniel Palladino por The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Gail Mancuso por Modern family

Ramy Youssef por Ramy

James Burrows

Mejor show de animación

Rick & Morty (GANADOR)

BoJack Horseman

The Simpsons

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

Mejor reality

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

