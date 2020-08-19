Netflix septiembre: Grey’s Anatomy 16, Volver al futuro y todos los estrenos [VIDEOS]
Algunas historias llegan a su fin, muchas inician. Aquí las películas, series y documentales que formarán parte de su catálogo el siguiente mes. ¿Te los perderás?
Cine y Series LR19 Ago 2020 | 15:08 h
Como cada mes, Netflix renueva el contenido de su catálogo para alegría de sus suscriptores. Ya sean películas, series o documentales, la variedad de títulos es inmensa y para todas los gustos.
De todas las ficciones en su agenda, las películas de Volver al futuro han sido algunas de las adiciones más aclamadas pero no serían la única razón para que los espectadores renueven contrato o se suscriban al gigante del streaming.
A continuación, te compartimos la lista de todos los estrenos que llegarán a la plataforma a lo largo de septiembre de 2020.
Todos los estrenos de Netflix para septiembre
1 de septiembre
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the future
Back to the future II
Back to the future III
Barbershop
Barbie princess adventure
Borgen: temporadas 1-3
Children of the sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Grey’s Anatomy: temporada 16
Magic mike
The Muppets
Muppets most wanted
Not another teen movie
Pineapple express
Possession
The producers (2005)
The promised neverland: temporada 1
Puss in boots
Red dragon
Residue
Sex drive
Sister, sister: temporadas 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
Bookmarks: celebrating black voices
The boss baby: get that baby!
Felipe Esparza: dad decisions
La partita / The match
2 de septiembre
Bad boy billionaires: India
Chef’s table: BBQ
Freaks – You’re one of us
3 de septiembre
Afonso Padilha: alma de pobre
Love, guaranteed
Young Wallander
4 de septiembre
Away
I’m thinking of ending things
The lost Okoroshi
Spirit riding free: Riding Academy 2
7 de septiembre
Midnight special
My octopus teacher
Record of youth
Waiting for “Superman”
8 de septiembre
StarBeam: temporada 2
9 de septiembre
Corazón loco / So much love to give
Get organized with the home edit
La Línea: shadow of narco
Mignonnes / Cuties
The social dilemma
10 de septiembre
The babysitter: killer queen
The Gift: temporada 2
Greenleaf: temporada 5
The Idhun chronicles
Julie and the phantoms
11 de septiembre
The duchess
Girlfriends: temporadas 1-8
How to train your dragon 2
Pets united
Pokémon journeys: the series 2
Se busca papá / Dad wanted
15 de septiembre
America’s book of secrets: temporada 2
Ancient aliens: temporada 3
Cold case files classic: temporada 1
The curse of Oak island: temporada 4
Izzy’s Koala world
Michael McIntyre: showman
Hope frozen: a quest to live twice
Pawn stars: temporada 2
The rap game: temporada 2
The Smurfs 2
The universe: temporada 2
Taco chronicles: Volumen 2
16 de septiembre
Baby: temporada 3
Challenger: the final flight
Criminal: UK: temporada 2
The devil all the time
MeatEater: temporada 9
The paramedic
Signs: temporada 2
Sing on!
17 de septiembre
Dragon’s dogma
The last word
18 de septiembre
American barbecue showdown
Jurassic World camp Cretaceous
Ratched
21 de septiembre
A love song for Latasha
22 de septiembre
Chico Bon Bon: monkey with a tool belt: temporada 3
Jack Whitehall: travels with my father: temporada 4
Kiss the ground
The playbook
Mighty express
23 de septiembre
Enola Holmes
24 de septiembre
The chef show: temporada 2
Real steel
25 de septiembre
A perfect crime
Nasty C
The school nurse Files
Sneakerheads
26 de septiembre
The good place: temporada 4
27 de septiembre
Bad teacher
Van Helsing: temporada 4
28 de septiembre
Whose vote counts, explained
29 de septiembre
Michelle Buteau: welcome to Buteaupia
Welcome to sudden Death
30 de septiembre
American murder: the family next door
Wentworth: temporada 8