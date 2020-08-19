Netflix septiembre: Grey’s Anatomy 16, Volver al futuro y todos los estrenos [VIDEOS]

Como cada mes, Netflix renueva el contenido de su catálogo para alegría de sus suscriptores. Ya sean películas, series o documentales, la variedad de títulos es inmensa y para todas los gustos.

De todas las ficciones en su agenda, las películas de Volver al futuro han sido algunas de las adiciones más aclamadas pero no serían la única razón para que los espectadores renueven contrato o se suscriban al gigante del streaming.

A continuación, te compartimos la lista de todos los estrenos que llegarán a la plataforma a lo largo de septiembre de 2020.

Todos los estrenos de Netflix para septiembre

1 de septiembre

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the future

Back to the future II

Back to the future III

Barbershop

Barbie princess adventure

Borgen: temporadas 1-3

Children of the sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Grey’s Anatomy: temporada 16

Magic mike

The Muppets

Muppets most wanted

Not another teen movie

Pineapple express

Possession

The producers (2005)

The promised neverland: temporada 1

Puss in boots

Red dragon

Residue

Sex drive

Sister, sister: temporadas 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Bookmarks: celebrating black voices

The boss baby: get that baby!

Felipe Esparza: dad decisions

La partita / The match

2 de septiembre

Bad boy billionaires: India

Chef’s table: BBQ

Freaks – You’re one of us

3 de septiembre

Afonso Padilha: alma de pobre

Love, guaranteed

Young Wallander

4 de septiembre

Away

I’m thinking of ending things

The lost Okoroshi

Spirit riding free: Riding Academy 2

7 de septiembre

Midnight special

My octopus teacher

Record of youth

Waiting for “Superman”

8 de septiembre

StarBeam: temporada 2

9 de septiembre

Corazón loco / So much love to give

Get organized with the home edit

La Línea: shadow of narco

Mignonnes / Cuties

The social dilemma

10 de septiembre

The babysitter: killer queen

The Gift: temporada 2

Greenleaf: temporada 5

The Idhun chronicles

Julie and the phantoms

11 de septiembre

The duchess

Girlfriends: temporadas 1-8

How to train your dragon 2

Pets united

Pokémon journeys: the series 2

Se busca papá / Dad wanted

15 de septiembre

America’s book of secrets: temporada 2

Ancient aliens: temporada 3

Cold case files classic: temporada 1

The curse of Oak island: temporada 4

Izzy’s Koala world

Michael McIntyre: showman

Hope frozen: a quest to live twice

Pawn stars: temporada 2

The rap game: temporada 2

The Smurfs 2

The universe: temporada 2

Taco chronicles: Volumen 2

16 de septiembre

Baby: temporada 3

Challenger: the final flight

Criminal: UK: temporada 2

The devil all the time

MeatEater: temporada 9

The paramedic

Signs: temporada 2

Sing on!

17 de septiembre

Dragon’s dogma

The last word

18 de septiembre

American barbecue showdown

Jurassic World camp Cretaceous

Ratched

21 de septiembre

A love song for Latasha

22 de septiembre

Chico Bon Bon: monkey with a tool belt: temporada 3

Jack Whitehall: travels with my father: temporada 4

Kiss the ground

The playbook

Mighty express

23 de septiembre

Enola Holmes

24 de septiembre

The chef show: temporada 2

Real steel

25 de septiembre

A perfect crime

Nasty C

The school nurse Files

Sneakerheads

26 de septiembre

The good place: temporada 4

27 de septiembre

Bad teacher

Van Helsing: temporada 4

28 de septiembre

Whose vote counts, explained

29 de septiembre

Michelle Buteau: welcome to Buteaupia

Welcome to sudden Death

30 de septiembre

American murder: the family next door

Wentworth: temporada 8