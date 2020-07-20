Bruce Lee: Marvel rendirá homenaje al ‘Dragón’ en nueva película del UCM [FOTO]
La imagen ha sido compartida en redes sociales y causa asombro entre los fanáticos del artista marcial.
El ‘Dragón’ vive. Después del éxito de Pantera negra, Marvel Studios decidió continuar con sus políticas de diversidad en sus películas.
Es así que en 2019 confirmó el rodaje de Shan-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos, superhéroe que está inspirado en la leyenda de las artes marciales: Bruce Lee.
A pesar que el personaje no es muy conocido entre el público y los seguidores del universo cinematográfico de Marvel (UCM), la cinta genera expectativa y se espera que sea una de las mejores de la denominada fase 4.
Aún no se tiene información sobre la trama del largometraje, pero Charlie Wen, jefe de desarrollo visual de Marvel, compartió una imagen que diseñó en honor a Bruce Lee.
Este diseño es la visión que tiene Wen sobre Shan-Chi, inspirada en la leyenda de las artes marciales. Además, confirmó que el traje mostrado es uno de los que llevará el protagonista de la película.
Según relata Wen en sus redes sociales, la vestimenta de los cómics está influencia en el icónico traje de Lee en el filme El juego de la muerte.
“La contribución de Bruce al mundo de las artes marciales y su inspiración a las generaciones de grandes en el deporte de la lucha es incomparable. Pero un regalo aún mayor de su vida fue que se negó a dejar que el establecimiento le impida enseñar a los “occidentales”, recordó Wen.
“Enseñó a cualquiera que quisiera aprender. Quería compartir con ellos la belleza de su cultura. Y eso es lo que hizo. Mostró su grandeza al compartir su cultura con el mundo”, finalizó el artista.
Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos estará dirigida por Destin Daniel Cretton y protagonizada por Simu Liu. De acuerdo al nuevo calendario de estrenos, la película tiene previsto estrenarse en julio de 2021.