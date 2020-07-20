Bruce Lee: Marvel rendirá homenaje al ‘Dragón’ en nueva película del UCM [FOTO]

View this post on Instagram

💥Shang-Chi Hey guys, Marvel’s intro of an Asian superhero couldn’t come at a better time (although postponed due to COVID). * Shang-Chi’s obviously inspired by the legendary Bruce Lee. Even his comicbook outfit is heavily influenced by Bruce Lee’s yellow bodysuit from #gameofdeath . * Bruce’s contribution to the martial arts world and his inspiration to generations of greats in the sport of fighting is unparalleled. But an even greater gift from his life was that he refused to let the establishment prevent him from teaching “westerners”. He taught anyone that wanted to learn. He wanted to share with them the beauty of his culture. And he did just that. His showed #greatness by sharing his culture to the world. * Where are we today? * I pray that we all strive to be better. If the president wants to “make America great again”, that needs start from within. Trying to bring jobs back into the US is necessary, but trying to get there by “inspiring” hatred toward groups of people based on ethnicity is “not great”. In fact, it’s quite opposite. * *this design is not created for Marvel Studios * * * #shangchi #marvelstudios #marvel #imcharliewen #brucelee #great #asiansuperhero #mcu