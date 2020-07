Sylvester Stallone: la conmovedora historia de superación que lo llevó a la cima de Hollywood

View this post on Instagram

Very interesting photo… Rocky was the first time a local Cameraman and inventor named Garrett Brown Extensively used a Camera called the STEADY CAM Which TOTALLY revolutionized the film industry and is used in 90% of every film and TV show made today !!! It was a minor miracle that he just happen to live in Philadelphia. All those scenes of me running freely and finally up the steps Without a single bump… The cameraman, Garrett Brown , who Was 6 foot seven , ran up the steps as fast as me , but almost sideways while looking at a monitor!Could not have been done with conventional equipment…. This little movie was only made in 26 and a half days, and Would’ve been absolutely impossible without Mr. Brown and his amazing invention!