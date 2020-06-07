John Boyega: “Seguiré usando mi plataforma para luchar, pase lo que pase”
Actor de Star Wars espera que el movimiento antirracista Black Lives Matter, crezca.
La estrella de ‘Star Wars’, John Boyega, publicó una extensa carta después de participar en las protestas antirracistas en Londres. “Quiero agradecerles a todos por el amor y el apoyo que han compartido en los últimos días, aunque nada de lo que he hecho es para alabar, o es realmente suficiente en el gran esquema de las cosas”, escribió en Instagram.
PUEDES VER: John Boyega, actor de Star Wars, rompe en llanto durante protesta contra el racismo [VIDEO]
Como se recuerda, el actor dio un emotivo discurso el jueves y tuvo que contener las lágrimas cuando habló de los derechos vulnerados de los afrodescendientes. Para muchos, el artista se ha convertido en un símbolo. “Siempre hemos sido importantes, siempre hemos querido decir algo, siempre hemos tenido éxito”, dijo en ese momento. Boyega recibió inmediatamente el apoyo de sus colegas de la industria y hoy manifestó que continuará luchando contra el abuso y colaborando con las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd. “Lo más importante es mantener el impulso y no perder de vista cuán crítico es buscar soluciones y compromisos, por el bien de nuestra generación y la próxima. Sé que todos están pensando, ¿qué sigue? Porque estoy pensando lo mismo. Están sucediendo conversaciones sobre negocios, propiedad y apoyo (a la comunidad afro). Seguiré usando mi plataforma para luchar contra las injusticias y desigualdades en nuestra comunidad, pase lo que pase”.
En ese sentido, el actor inglés de 28 años, comentó que aguarda que el movimiento Black Lives Matter crezca e inspire a muchos a sumarse. "Insto a los hombres negros de nuestra comunidad, mis compañeros, a hacer lo mismo. Conectarse con nuestros hijos y motivarlos hacia un futuro más fuerte y brillante, es urgente y necesario. Mientras tanto, trabajemos para despejar la pista para ellos, para que puedan despegar y volar. Ama a todos y mantente a salvo "
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days, although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in the grand scheme of things. This is an intense time for our community, and the most important thing is for us to maintain momentum and not lose sight of how critical it is to pursue long term solutions and commitments, for the sake of our generation, and the next. Our individual pursuits of success and belonging remain, but now more than ever, it’s important to use this movement as fuel to inspire new ways of thinking, building, and growing, together. I believe any great movement starts with a renewal of the mind. I know you’re all thinking, what’s next? Where do we go from here? Because I’m thinking the same shit! Conversations about black businesses, ownership and support are happening, and I will continue to have these conversations with the full intention of birthing ideas that are sustainable and tangible. Let’s increase our knowledge! I’m excited to see an awakening happening in all of us! I’ll continue to use my platform to fight against the injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what. Nonetheless, one man can’t do it alone - I need you, and we need each other! We need everyone, across industry’s, soci-economic backgrounds, countries, to unite with a shared goal of REAL change. Before the pandemic hit, I visited a few schools in Southwark, to share my journey and to truly understand the minds and needs of our next generation. It was eye opening and inspiring to say the least, and I look forward to continuing this work, and contributing more, once it is safe to do so. I urge the black men of our community, my peers, to do the same. Connecting with our kids and motivating them towards a future that is stronger and brighter, is urgent, and necessary. In the meantime, let’s work on clearing the runway for them, so they can take off, and fly. Love everyone, and stay safe x