Guardianes de la galaxia: artista de Marvel reveló el diseño original de Gamora

Here’s another closeup- This is a concept design of Gamora I did for the 1st Guardians of the Galaxy. Fun fact: this was actually her approved design. Eventually James Gunn changed his mind and decided to go with a simpler look for her face. This was also done before they cast Zoe Saldana. So I just painted a placeholder non-specific face. #gamora #guardiansofthegalaxy #conceptart #costumedesign #digitalpainting #그림 #그림스타그램 #일러스트레이션 #marvel #portrait