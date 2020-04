‘Yo nunca’: conoce la historia detrás de la nueva comedia juvenil de Netflix [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram

Hitting you with a "Hey guys, I am so excited to announce..." because I am truly SO excited to officially announce the release date of @loulielang and my new show, @neverhaveiever, coming to @netflix April 27! #NeverHaveIEver follows the life of a modern first-generation Indian American girl (shout out @maitreyiramakrishnan), and I can't wait for you to see it.