Marvel: artista compartió diseño original de Mantis en las sagas [FOTO]

This closeup was of what Mantis almost looked like. I did this design for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2. But like Gamora (see my last post) James Gunn (director) decided to simplify their looks. Even though I would’ve loved to see both Gamora & Mantis in these ways I think he ultimately made the right decision. And like my last post, this was done before they cast Pom so I painted up a non- descript Asian face. #mantis #guardiansofthegalaxy #conceptart #costumedesign #digitalpainting #그림 #그림스타그램 #일러스트레이션 #marvel #portrait #marvel #marvelstudios #alien