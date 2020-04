‘Avengers: age of Ultron’: diseño descartado del villano lo mostraba más temible

View this post on Instagram

Been on an Ultron kick lately, realized I never posted any of my work here. This was my first and still my favorite. #avengersageofultron #ageofultron #ultron #avengers #avengersassemble #marvel #marvelstudios #marvelvillains #ironman #mecha #mech #conceptart #conceptartist #digitalart #digitalartist #digitalillustration