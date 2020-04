High School Musical el reencuentro: hora, canal y todos los detalles para no perderte el musical

View this post on Instagram

The Disney Family Singalong is coming to your living room TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC for a little music🎶, a little magic✨, and some BIG surprises! Sing your favorite Disney songs along with Ryan Seacrest, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Darren Criss, the High School Musical cast and more, right from your couch. #DisneyMagicMoments