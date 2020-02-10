Oscar 2020: lista completa de los ganadores de la gala [VIDEO]
Joaquin Phoenix logró quedarse con un Oscar y Parasite fue la gran sorpresa de la noche. Aquí los nombres de todos los triunfadores
Una de las ediciones más peleados de los Oscar 2020 por fin tiene a sus ganadores. Desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, actores, actrices y directores conocieron quiénes se llevaron este año una estatuilla dorada a casa.
Entre las cintas que se disputaron el Oscar a mejor película se encontraban: Joker, The Irishman, 1917, Parasite, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ford v Ferrari, Historia de un Matrimonio, JoJo Rabbit y Mujercitas. Finalmente la gran vencedora y sorpresa de la noche fue “Parasitos”, película surcoreana que quedó como la mejor de la gala.
OSCAR 2020: LISTA COMPLETA DE GANADORES
Mejor película
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite (Ganador)
Ford v Ferrari
Mejor actriz
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy (Ganadora)
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Mejor actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (Ganador)
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Mejor director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (Ganador)
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Mejor canción original
"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough
"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II
"Stand Up" from Harriet
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman (Ganador)
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4
"Glasgow" from Wild Rose
Mejor banda sonora
Joker (Ganador)
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor película extranjera
France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite (Ganador)
Spain, Pain and Glory
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Bombshell (Ganador)
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Mejor efectos visuales
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 (Ganador)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor edición
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari (Ganador)
Parasite
Mejor fotografía
Roger Deakins, 1917 (Ganador)
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Ad Astra
Joker
1917 (Ganador)
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Mejor edición de sonido
1917 (Ganador)
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor actriz de reparto
Laura Dern, Marriage Story (Ganadora)
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Mejor corto documental
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (Ganadora)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Mejor documental
American Factory (Ganadora)
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women (Ganadora)
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Mejor diseño de producción
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Ganadora)
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Mejor cortometraje
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window (Ganadora)
Saria
A Sister
Mejor guion adaptado
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit (Ganadora)
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Mejor guion original
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (Ganadora)
Mejor corto animado
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love (Ganadora)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor película animada
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 (Ganadora)
Mejor actor de reparto
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Ganador)
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood