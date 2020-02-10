Oscar 2020: lista completa de los ganadores de la gala [VIDEO]

Una de las ediciones más peleados de los Oscar 2020 por fin tiene a sus ganadores. Desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, actores, actrices y directores conocieron quiénes se llevaron este año una estatuilla dorada a casa.

Entre las cintas que se disputaron el Oscar a mejor película se encontraban: Joker, The Irishman, 1917, Parasite, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ford v Ferrari, Historia de un Matrimonio, JoJo Rabbit y Mujercitas. Finalmente la gran vencedora y sorpresa de la noche fue “Parasitos”, película surcoreana que quedó como la mejor de la gala.

OSCAR 2020: LISTA COMPLETA DE GANADORES

Mejor película

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite (Ganador)

Ford v Ferrari

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Renée Zellweger, Judy (Ganadora)

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Mejor actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (Ganador)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Mejor director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (Ganador)

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Mejor canción original

"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough

"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II

"Stand Up" from Harriet

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman (Ganador)

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4

"Glasgow" from Wild Rose

Mejor banda sonora

Joker (Ganador)

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor película extranjera

France, Les Misérables

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

South Korea, Parasite (Ganador)

Spain, Pain and Glory

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Bombshell (Ganador)

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Mejor efectos visuales

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 (Ganador)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor edición

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Ford v Ferrari (Ganador)

Parasite

Mejor fotografía

Roger Deakins, 1917 (Ganador)

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Ad Astra

Joker

1917 (Ganador)

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Mejor edición de sonido

1917 (Ganador)

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor actriz de reparto

Laura Dern, Marriage Story (Ganadora)

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Mejor corto documental

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (Ganadora)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Mejor documental

American Factory (Ganadora)

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mark Bridges, Joker

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women (Ganadora)

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Mejor diseño de producción

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Ganadora)

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Mejor cortometraje

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window (Ganadora)

Saria

A Sister

Mejor guion adaptado

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit (Ganadora)

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Mejor guion original

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (Ganadora)

Mejor corto animado

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love (Ganadora)

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor película animada

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 (Ganadora)

Mejor actor de reparto

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Ganador)

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood