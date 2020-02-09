Oscar 2020: aquí cómo ver la gala de premios online y en directo

Oscar 2020 ONLINE VIA TNT | El evento se llevará a cabo este domingo 9 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos y los fans ya cuentan las horas para saber qué actores, actrices, películas y directores se llevarán una premio a casa.

Entre las cintas que se disputarán el Oscar por mejor película se encuentran: Joker, The Irishman, 1917, Parasite, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ford v Ferrari, Historia de un Matrimonio, JoJo Rabbit y Mujercitas. Si no te quieres perder la gala, continúa leyendo.

¿Cuándo son los Oscar 2020?

La gala más importante del mundo del cine se celebrará este domingo 9 de febrero de 2020.

Oscar 2020: hora y canal en Perú

TNT en español y TNT Series en idioma original (TV por cable) a partir de las 8 p. m. hora peruana

Oscar 2020: hora y canal en México

Hora: 7:00 pm - Canal: Azteca 7 (TV abierta), TNT en español y TNT Series en idioma original (TV por cable)

Oscar 2020: hora y canal en España

Lunes 10 de febrero - Hora: 00.30 am. (alfombra roja) 02:00 am. (Ceremonia) Canal: Movistar+

¿Cómo ver TNT EN VIVO ONLINE en Latinoamérica?

Para Latinoamérica, los canales que transmitirán los Oscar 2020 será TNT (con traducción al español) y TNT Series (en idioma original).

¿Qué canal peruano transmitirá los Oscar 2020?

Desde hace 24 años Latina ha transmitido la ceremonia de los Oscar, pero este año el canal ubicado en Jesús María no ha dado información al respecto.

Lista completa de nominados a los Oscar 2020

Mejor película

- Ford v Ferrari

- The Irishman(“El irlandés”)

- “1917”

- Marriage Story (“Historia de un matrimonio”)

- Jojo Rabbit

- Little Women (“Mujercitas”)

- Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood (“Érase una vez... en Hollywood”)

- Joker

- Parasite (“Parásitos”)

Mejor dirección

- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

- Sam Mendes, “1917”

- Todd Phillips, Joker

Mejor actor

- Antonio Banderas, “Dolor y gloria”

- Adam Driver, Marriage Story

- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes ("Los dos papas")

- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

Mejor actriz

- Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

- Charlize Theron, Bombshell (“El escándalo”)

- Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Mejor actor de reparto

- Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (“Un buen día en el vecindario” o “Un amigo extraordinario”)

- Al Pacino, The Irishman

- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

- Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Mejor actriz de reparto

- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

- Laura Dern, Marriage Story

- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

- Florence Pugh, Little Women

- Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Mejor guion original

- Parasite

- Marriage Story

- Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

- Knives Out

- “1917”

Mejor guion adaptado

- The Irishman

- Jojo Rabbit

- Joker

-Little Women

-The Two Popes

Mejor edición

- Ford v Ferrari

- The Irishman

- Jojo Rabbit

- Joker

- Parasite

Mejor película internacional

- Corpus Christi (Polonia)

- Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)

- Les Misérables (Francia)

- “Dolor y gloria” (España)

- Parasite (Corea del Sur)

Mejor película de animación

- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (“Cómo entrenar a tu dragón III”)

- Missing Link (“Sr. Link”)

- Toy Story 4

- I Lost My Body

- Klaus

Mejor documental

- American Factory

- The Edge ofDemocracy

- For Sama

- Honeyland

- The Cave

Mejor corto documental

- In The Absence

- Learning to Skateborad in a Warzone (if you are a girl)

- Life Overtakes Me

- St. Louis Superman

- Walk Run Cha-Cha

Mejor diseño de producción

- The Irishman

- Jojo Rabbit

- “1917”

- Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

- Parasite

Mejor canción original

- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, Rocketman

- “Stand Up”, “Harriet”

- “Into the Unknown”, Frozen II

- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, Toy Story 4

- “I’m Standing With You”, Breakthrough

Mejores efectos especiales

- Avengers: The Endgame

- The Irishman

- The Lion King (“El rey león”)

- “1917”

- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

- Bombshell

- Joker

- Judy

- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil(“Maléfica: dueña del mal”)

- “1917”

Mejor cinematografía

- The Irishman

- Joker

- The Lighthouse (“El faro”)

- “1917”

- Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Mejor corto de acción

- Brotherhood

- Nefta Football Club

- The neighbors’ window

- Saria

- A Sister

Mejor corto animado

- Dcera (Daughter)

- Hair Love

- Kitbull

- Memorable

- Sister

Mejor vestuario

- The Irishman

- Jojo Rabbit

- Joker

- Little Women

- Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

Mejor banda sonora

- Joker

- Little Women

- Marriage Story

- “1917”

- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Mejor edición de sonido

- Ford v Ferrari

- Joker

- 1917

- Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Mejor mezcla de sonido

- Ad Astra

- Ford v Ferrari

- Joker

- 1917

- Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood