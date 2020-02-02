BAFTA 2020: ’1917′ superó a Joker, lista completa de ganadores

Los premios BAFTA de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográfica y de la Televisión llevó a cabo su edición número 73 este domingo 2 de febrero en Reino Unido, presentando así a todos los ganadores en las diferentes categorías.

Los conocidos como “Oscar británicos” ya dio su primer galardón a la película 1917 que, tras competir con algunos títulos como Joker, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood y Parasite, arrasó con todos y se llevó la victoria.

1917 ganadora de los BAFTA 2020

A continuación, mostramos la lista completa de todos los ganadores de los BAFTA 2020.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

1917 - GANADORA

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

MEJOR PELÍCULA

1917-GANADORA

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

MEJOR DEBUT DE UN ESCRITOS, DIRECTOR O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO

Bait – Mark Jenkin (escritor/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (productores)- GANADORES

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/productor), Edward Watts (director)

Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)

Only You – Harry Wootliff (escritor/director)

Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (escritordirector)

Mejor película no en el idioma Inglés

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite-GANADORA

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Mejor documental

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama-GANADOR

The Great Hack

MEJOR FILME ANIMADO

Frozen II

Klaus-GANADOR

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

MEJOR DIRECTOR

1917 – Sam Mendes-GANADOR

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

GANADORA: Renée Zellweger - Judy

MEJOR ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

GANADOR: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Laura Dern – Marriage Story-GANADORA

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- GANADOR

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

El irlandés - Steven Zaillian

GANADOR: Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Woman - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Historia de matrimonio - Noah Baumbach

Érase una vez en Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

GANADOR: Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

MEJOR CASTING

Joker-GANADOR

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

1917- Roger Deakins -GANADOR

The Irishman

Joker

Contra la imposible

The Lighthouse

MEJOR EDICIÓN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Contra lo imposible-GANADOR

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor diseño de producción

1917-GANADOR

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor diseño de vestuario

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women-GANADORA

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

1917

Bombshell-GANADORA

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

MEJOR SONIDO

1917-GANADOR

Joker

Contra lo imposible

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

1917-GANADOR

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

MEJOR CORTO BRITÁNICO DE ANIMACIÓN

Grandad Was a Romantic-GANADOR

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE BRITÁNICO

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)- GANADOR

The Trap

Premio de estrella en ascenso, votado por el público

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward-GANADOR