BAFTA 2020: ’1917′ superó a Joker, lista completa de ganadores
La ceremonia británica dio a conocer hoy los resultados de lo mejor de la industria del cine y la televisión
Los premios BAFTA de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográfica y de la Televisión llevó a cabo su edición número 73 este domingo 2 de febrero en Reino Unido, presentando así a todos los ganadores en las diferentes categorías.
Los conocidos como “Oscar británicos” ya dio su primer galardón a la película 1917 que, tras competir con algunos títulos como Joker, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood y Parasite, arrasó con todos y se llevó la victoria.
1917 ganadora de los BAFTA 2020
A continuación, mostramos la lista completa de todos los ganadores de los BAFTA 2020.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
1917 - GANADORA
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
MEJOR PELÍCULA
1917-GANADORA
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
MEJOR DEBUT DE UN ESCRITOS, DIRECTOR O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO
Bait – Mark Jenkin (escritor/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (productores)- GANADORES
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/productor), Edward Watts (director)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (escritor/director)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (escritordirector)
Mejor película no en el idioma Inglés
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite-GANADORA
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Mejor documental
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama-GANADOR
The Great Hack
MEJOR FILME ANIMADO
Frozen II
Klaus-GANADOR
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
MEJOR DIRECTOR
1917 – Sam Mendes-GANADOR
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
GANADORA: Renée Zellweger - Judy
MEJOR ACTOR
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
GANADOR: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Laura Dern – Marriage Story-GANADORA
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- GANADOR
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
El irlandés - Steven Zaillian
GANADOR: Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Woman - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Historia de matrimonio - Noah Baumbach
Érase una vez en Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
GANADOR: Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
MEJOR CASTING
Joker-GANADOR
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
1917- Roger Deakins -GANADOR
The Irishman
Joker
Contra la imposible
The Lighthouse
MEJOR EDICIÓN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Contra lo imposible-GANADOR
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor diseño de producción
1917-GANADOR
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor diseño de vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women-GANADORA
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
1917
Bombshell-GANADORA
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
MEJOR SONIDO
1917-GANADOR
Joker
Contra lo imposible
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
1917-GANADOR
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker
MEJOR CORTO BRITÁNICO DE ANIMACIÓN
Grandad Was a Romantic-GANADOR
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE BRITÁNICO
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)- GANADOR
The Trap
Premio de estrella en ascenso, votado por el público
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward-GANADOR