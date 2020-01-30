Netflix continúa renovando su catálogo cada mes. Sin embargo, eso implica que algunas series y películas se retiren de la plataforma por temas de licencia.

Entre las más importantes, se encuentran Star Wars: El Despertar de la Fuerza, Guardianes de la Galaxia y Pacific Rim.

Por tal motivo en esta nota te daremos la lista completa con las producciones televisivas y cinematográficas que se retiran de Netflix en febrero.

01 de febrero

- Chauthi Kot

- I am Sun Mu

- The hurt business

- Gun runners

- Highly strung

- Pioneers of african- american cinema

- How the Beatles changed the word

- Before the Flood

- Death at a funeral

- King Arthur

- 78/ 52

- Thor: the dark world

- The pacifier

- Star Wars rebels

- Elena of valor

- The Stepfather

- My bakery in Brooklyn

- Meet the Robinsons

- Camino

- Mexico diseña by Elle

- Guardianes de la Galaxia

- Knight of cups

- The tigger movie

- Ducktales: Woo- oo!

- Jonas Brothers: the concert experience

- Friday

- Chinpanzee

- Mr. Right

- Machine gun preacher

- Coyote ugly

- Las brujas

- Salt

- The good dinosaur

- Pineapple express

- Pacific Rim

- Something’s gotta give

- Torque

- Ultravioleta

- Star Wars: the force awakens

- A man apart

- The other guys

- Requiem por un sueño

- Equity

- Mean Girls 2

- Failure to launch

02 de febrero

- The count of Monte Cristo

- Remember

- Batman: bad blood

04 de febrero

- Gone in 60 seconds

07 de febrero

- Geronimo Stilton

10 de febrero

- El barco

16 de febrero

- DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp

20 de febrero

- Bates Motel

25 de febrero

- El internado