Netflix: las series y películas que dicen adiós en febrero



La República

La plataforma de streaming decidió quitar las producciones por el vencimiento de licencias.

Netflix continúa renovando su catálogo cada mes. Sin embargo, eso implica que algunas series y películas se retiren de la plataforma por temas de licencia.

Entre las más importantes, se encuentran Star Wars: El Despertar de la Fuerza, Guardianes de la Galaxia y Pacific Rim.

PUEDES VER Superman es brutalmente asesinado por su hijo [FOTOS]

Por tal motivo en esta nota te daremos la lista completa con las producciones televisivas y cinematográficas que se retiran de Netflix en febrero.

01 de febrero

- Chauthi Kot

- I am Sun Mu

- The hurt business

- Gun runners

- Highly strung

- Pioneers of african- american cinema

- How the Beatles changed the word

- Before the Flood

- Death at a funeral

- King Arthur

- 78/ 52

- Thor: the dark world

- The pacifier

- Star Wars rebels

- Elena of valor

- The Stepfather

- My bakery in Brooklyn

- Meet the Robinsons

- Camino

- Mexico diseña by Elle

- Guardianes de la Galaxia

- Knight of cups

- The tigger movie

- Ducktales: Woo- oo!

- Jonas Brothers: the concert experience

- Friday

- Chinpanzee

- Mr. Right

- Machine gun preacher

- Coyote ugly

- Las brujas

- Salt

- The good dinosaur

- Pineapple express

- Pacific Rim

- Something’s gotta give

- Torque

- Ultravioleta

- Star Wars: the force awakens

- A man apart

- The other guys

- Requiem por un sueño

- Equity

- Mean Girls 2

- Failure to launch

02 de febrero

- The count of Monte Cristo

- Remember

- Batman: bad blood

04 de febrero

- Gone in 60 seconds

07 de febrero

- Geronimo Stilton

10 de febrero

- El barco

16 de febrero

- DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp

20 de febrero

- Bates Motel

25 de febrero

- El internado

El plan de 3 dólares de Netflix se expandirá al resto del mundo.

Te puede interesar