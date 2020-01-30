Netflix: las series y películas que dicen adiós en febrero
La plataforma de streaming decidió quitar las producciones por el vencimiento de licencias.
Netflix continúa renovando su catálogo cada mes. Sin embargo, eso implica que algunas series y películas se retiren de la plataforma por temas de licencia.
Entre las más importantes, se encuentran Star Wars: El Despertar de la Fuerza, Guardianes de la Galaxia y Pacific Rim.
PUEDES VER Superman es brutalmente asesinado por su hijo [FOTOS]
Por tal motivo en esta nota te daremos la lista completa con las producciones televisivas y cinematográficas que se retiran de Netflix en febrero.
01 de febrero
- Chauthi Kot
- I am Sun Mu
- The hurt business
- Gun runners
- Highly strung
- Pioneers of african- american cinema
- How the Beatles changed the word
- Before the Flood
- Death at a funeral
- King Arthur
- 78/ 52
- Thor: the dark world
- The pacifier
- Star Wars rebels
- Elena of valor
- The Stepfather
- My bakery in Brooklyn
- Meet the Robinsons
- Camino
- Mexico diseña by Elle
- Guardianes de la Galaxia
- Knight of cups
- The tigger movie
- Ducktales: Woo- oo!
- Jonas Brothers: the concert experience
- Friday
- Chinpanzee
- Mr. Right
- Machine gun preacher
- Coyote ugly
- Las brujas
- Salt
- The good dinosaur
- Pineapple express
- Pacific Rim
- Something’s gotta give
- Torque
- Ultravioleta
- Star Wars: the force awakens
- A man apart
- The other guys
- Requiem por un sueño
- Equity
- Mean Girls 2
- Failure to launch
02 de febrero
- The count of Monte Cristo
- Remember
- Batman: bad blood
04 de febrero
- Gone in 60 seconds
07 de febrero
- Geronimo Stilton
10 de febrero
- El barco
16 de febrero
- DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp
20 de febrero
- Bates Motel
25 de febrero
- El internado
Video Recomendado
- temas
- Netflix