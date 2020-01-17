Razzies 2020: Cats, Glass y Hellboy entre las “peores películas” nominadas



La lista nominada con lo peor del cine llegó y entre los actores que no se salvaron destacan Keanu Reeves, James McAvoy y Sylvester Stallone

Con la llegada de los Premios Oscar, que premia lo mejor en cuanto al cine, también se asoman los Premios Razzies, que premia lo “peor” visto en el mundo de la industria cinematográfica, la cual se llevará a cabo este 8 de febrero.

Y aunque las nominaciones se basan según las críticas obtenidas, no todos los fanáticos estarían de acuerdo con lo seleccionado, tal es el caso de Glass, cinta de M. Night Shyamalan que termina la aclamada trilogía de superhéroes.

Además, la lista habría sorprendido con algunas conocidas personalidades como Keanu Reeves, James McAvoy e incluso Sylvester Stallone, lo que no ha agradado al público. Por otro lado, Cats ha sido encabezada como “peor película”, que pondría en acuerdo a muchos.

Conoce a los nominados en lo peor del cine en los Premios Razzies 2020:

PEOR PELÍCULA

Godzilla: King of monsters

Cats

Serenity

Madea´s funeral

The Ghosts of Sharon Tate

Reproduction

Rambo: Las blood

Glass

Fanatic

Hellboy

Zeroville

PEOR ACTOR

Gerard Butler – Falling angel

Matthew McConaughey – Serenity

James McAvoy – Glass

Keanu Reeves – Reproduction

Sylvester Stallone – Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta – Fanatic

James Franco – Zeroville

David Harbour – Hellboy

PEOR ACTRIZ

Hilary Duff — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

Milla Jovovich — Hellboy

Demi Moore — Corporate animals

Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral

Rebel Wilson — The Swindler

Megan Fox — Zeroville

Anne Hathaway — The Scammer / Serenity

Francesca Hayward — Cats

PEOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Kyle Chandler — Godzilla, King of monsters

James Corden — Cats

Charles Dance — Godzilla, King of monsters

Oscar Jaenada — Rambo: Last Blood

Michael Madsen — Trade Paint

Sergio Peris-Mencheta — Rambo: Last Blood

Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogen — Zeroville

Bruce Willis — Glass

PEOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Jessica Chastain — X-Men: The Dark Phoenix

Cassie Davis — Madea’s funeral

Judi Dench — Cats

Lydia Hearst — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

Sasha Lane — Hellboy

Patrice — Madea’s funeral

Fenessa Pineda — Rambo: Last Blood

Rebel Wilson — Cats

PEOR DIRECTOR

Andrea Berloff — Hell’s kitchen

Adrian grünberg — Rambo: Last blood

Michael Doherty — Godzilla: King of monsters

Fred Durst — Fanatic

Neil Marshall — Hellboy

Daniel Farrands — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

James Franco — Zeroville

Noah Hawley — Lucy in the sky

Tom Hooper — Cats

Night Shyamalan — Glass

PEOR GUION

Hell’s kitchen

Godzilla: King of monsters

Cats

Lucy in the sky

The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

Madea’s funeral

Rambo: Last blood

Glass

Hellboy

Goldfinch

PEOR REMAKE O SECUELA

Godzilla: King of monsters

X-Men: The Dark Phoenix

Falling angel

Madea’s funeral

Rambo: Last blood

Glass

Hellboy

PEOR DÚO EN PANTALLA

Dos personas-gato / Cats

Jason Derulo / Cats

Megan Fox y James Franco / Zeroville

Godzilla / Godzilla: King of monsters

David harbour y Milla Jovovich / Hellboy

Anne Hathaway y Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Tyler Perry y Tyler Perry / Madea’s funeral

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last blood

