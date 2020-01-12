Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 EN VIVO: hora, canal y lista de nominados de la ceremonia
1917 parte como favorita a llevarse el premio a mejor película, mientras que los Vengadores no se quedan atrás. Acá te contaremos todos los detalles de la edición 25.
Este domingo 12 de enero se llevará a cabo la edición 25 de los Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 en The Barker Hangar, en Santa Mónica, California.
Más de 300 críticos de televisión, radio y portales web de Estados Unidos y Canadá se darán encuentro para escoger lo mejor del cine y televisión, otorgando estos premios, los cuales son organizados por la BFCA (La Asociación de Críticos de Retransmisiones Cinematográficas) y la BTJA (Asociación de Periodistas de Televisión).
Entre los nominados a mejor película en los Critics’ Choice Awards 2020, tenemos al reciente ganador de los Globos de Oro 2020, “1917”. El filme de Sam Mendes peleará contra “Joker”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, entre otras.
En cuanto a productoras se refiere, el gigante del streaming, Netflix, domina las categorías con 61 nominaciones, entre películas, series, actores y más. Seguido están HBO (33), Amazon (14) y NBC (12).
En esta nota encontrarás todo acerca de los Critics’ Choice Awards 2020, desde la hora que empiece el certamen, los canales, presentadores y la lista de nominados.
We’re less than 24-hours away from the 25th Annual #CriticsChoice Awards!!!!! @TheCW pic.twitter.com/ILmTIWwPul— Critics' Choice (@CriticsChoice) January 12, 2020
¿Cuándo son los Critics Choice Awards 2020?
La edición 25 de los premios se realizarán este domingo 12 de enero.
¿A qué hora ver los Critics Choice Awards 2020 EN VIVO?
México: 6:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Perú: 7:00 p.m.
Chile: 9:00 p.m.
Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
¿En qué canal ver los Critics Choice Awards 2020 EN VIVO?
Canal: TNT (ceremonia doblada al español) y TNT series (en inglés).
¿Cómo ver Critics Choice Awards 2020 ONLINE EN VIVO?
Para ver la edición online en vivo debes ingresar a http://www.tntgo.tv/
Lista de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2020
Mejor película
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- El Irlandés
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Historia de un Matrimonio
- Había una vez en Hollywood
- Parasite
- Uncut Gems
Congratulations to the cast and crew of @marriagestory. The film has earned the #criticschoice Seal of Distinction from the Critics Choice Association! 🎥 In theaters now, coming to @netflixfilm Dec 6. . . @netflix #netflix #marriagestory #scarlettjohansson #adamdriver #movies #film #nowplaying #comingsoon #criticschoiceawards
MEJOR ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria
- Robert De Niro – El Irlandés
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Había una vez en Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Historia de un Matrimonio
- Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Awkwafina – The Farewell
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Lupita Nyong’o – Us
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – Los Dos Papas
- Al Pacino – El Irlandés
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Había una vez en Hollywood
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
- Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
MEJOR JOVEN ACTOR O ACTRIZ
- Julia Butters – Había una vez en Hollywood
- Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
- Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
- Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
- Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
- Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit
MEJOR ELENCO
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- Knives Out
- Little Women
- Historia de un Matrimonio
- Había una vez en Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Noah Baumbach – Historia de un Matrimonio
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Martin Scorsese – El Irlandés
- Quentin Tarantino – Había una vez en Hollywood
MEJOR HISTORIA ORIGINAL
- Noah Baumbach – Historia de un Matrimonio
- Rian Johnson – Knives Out
- Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
- Quentin Tarantino – Había una vez en Hollywood
- Lulu Wang – The Farewell
MEJOR HISTORIA ADAPTADA
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
- Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
- Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
- Steven Zaillian – El Irlandés
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
- Roger Deakins – 1917
- Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
- Rodrigo Prieto – El Irlandés
- Robert Richardson – Había una vez en Hollywood
- Lawrence Sher – Joker
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
- Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
-Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women
- Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
- Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Había una vez en Hollywood
- Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – El Irlandés
- Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
- Yang Jinmo – Parasite
- Fred Raskin – Había una vez en Hollywood
- Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
- Lee Smith – 1917
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
- Julian Day – Rocketman
- Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
- Arianne Phillips – Había una vez en Hollywood
- Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – El Irlandés
- Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
MEJOR PEINADO Y MAQUILLAJE
- Bombshell
- Dolemite Is My Name
- El Irlandés
- Joker
- Judy
- Había una vez en Hollywood
- Rocketman
MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES
- 1917
- Ad Astra
- The Aeronauts
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- El Irlandés
- El Rey León
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- Abominable
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Spider-Man: Lejos de casa
MEJOR COMEDIA
- Booksmart
- Dolemite Is My Name
- The Farewell
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN O TERROR
- Ad Astra
- Avengers: Endgame
-Midsommar
- Us
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN IDIOMA EXTRANJERO
- Atlantics
- Les Misérables
- Dolor y Gloria
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
- I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
- Into the Unknown – Frozen II
- Speechless – Aladino
- Spirit – El Rey León
- Stand Up – Harriet
BEST SCORE
- Michael Abels – Us
- Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
- Randy Newman – Historia de un matrimonio
- Thomas Newman – 1917
- Robbie Robertson – El Irlandés
¿Quiénes serán los presentadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2020 EN VIVO?
El actor Traye Diggs será el anfitrión de los Critics’ Choice Awards 2020.