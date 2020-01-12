Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 EN VIVO: hora, canal y lista de nominados de la ceremonia

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @marriagestory. The film has earned the #criticschoice Seal of Distinction from the Critics Choice Association! 🎥 In theaters now, coming to @netflixfilm Dec 6. . . @netflix #netflix #marriagestory #scarlettjohansson #adamdriver #movies #film #nowplaying #comingsoon #criticschoiceawards