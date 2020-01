Spinning Out: Kaya Scodelario advierte sobre crudeza de la serie [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram

Times Square!! 😱😱😱😱 can not tell you how excited I am for you all to see @spinningoutnetflix IN ONE DAY!! - just want to take a second to say that the subjects of depression and mental illness are something that I am really proud of our show for highlighting in an honest & compassionate way. I’ve learnt so much about Bipolar disorder from playing Kat and just wanna take a second to make you aware that we do show some scenes of self harm and extreme mania. I feel like it’s important to put this trigger warning out there - We’ve done our best to highlight the difficulties of living with mental Illness whilst still showing the beautiful, passionate & typically complex sides to being a young person. Kat is both. She’s brave and afraid, tough and vulnerable, scared and empowered. I hope you enjoy seeing her journey. Thank you @samanthaportstratton for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this. Thank you @netflix for making shows like this. And thank you guys for (hopefully) giving it your time ⛸✨ ps. Skaters are BADASS ❤️❤️