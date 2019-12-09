Los 77th Golden Globes Awards se emitirán el próximo domingo 5 de enero del 2020 y fans son los más ansiosos por saber qué actor, actriz y producción se llevará un galardón a casa.

Este lunes 9 se dio a conocer los aspirantes a los brillantes trofeos de la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA). A continuación la lista oficial.

NOMINACIONES DE LOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2020 [VIDEO]

Mejor película - Drama

The Irishman (Netflix)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Mejor actor en una película: drama

Christian Bale (Ford vs Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Papas)

Mejor actriz de reparto de una Película:

Kathy Bates

Annette Bening

Laura Dern

Jennifer Lopez

Margot Robbie

Mejor Actriz de Drama:

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson

Saoirse Ronan

Charlize Theron

Renée Zellweger

Mejor actor de reparto de una Película:

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkins

Al Pacino

Joe Pesci

Brad Pitt

Mejor Serie Dramática:

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Mejor Actriz de Serie Dramática:

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Mejor guion:

Marriage Story

Parasite

Two Popes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Mejor Actor de Serie Dramática:

Brian Cox – Succession

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie:

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl

Henry Winkler – Barry

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie:

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown T

oni Collette – Unbelievable

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Mejor canción original:

Beautiful Ghost – Cats

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

Spirit – The Lion King

Stand Up – Harriet

Mejor banda sonora:

Little Women

Joker

Marriage Story

1917

Motherless Brooklyn

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa:

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Mejor Actriz de una Serie de Comedia y/o Musical:

Christina Applegate

Rachel Brosnahan

Kirsten Dunst

Natasha Lyonne

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Mejor Actor de una Serie de Comedia y/o Musical:

Michael Douglas

Bill Hader

Ben Platt

Paul Rudd

Mejor Serie de Comedia y/o Musical:

Barry Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Mejor Serie Limitada:

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable