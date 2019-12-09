Globos de Oro 2020: lista completa de nominados [VIDEO]
Joaquin Phoenix deberá vencer a Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver y Jonathan Pryce para ganar premio al ‘mejor actor’
Los 77th Golden Globes Awards se emitirán el próximo domingo 5 de enero del 2020 y fans son los más ansiosos por saber qué actor, actriz y producción se llevará un galardón a casa.
Este lunes 9 se dio a conocer los aspirantes a los brillantes trofeos de la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA). A continuación la lista oficial.
PUEDES VER: Crisis en Tierras Infinitas ONLINE vía The CW EN VIVO: ¿Cómo ver el especial del Arrowverso?
NOMINACIONES DE LOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2020 [VIDEO]
Mejor película - Drama
The Irishman (Netflix)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Mejor actor en una película: drama
Christian Bale (Ford vs Ferrari)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Papas)
Mejor actriz de reparto de una Película:
Kathy Bates
Annette Bening
Laura Dern
Jennifer Lopez
Margot Robbie
Mejor Actriz de Drama:
Cynthia Erivo
Scarlett Johansson
Saoirse Ronan
Charlize Theron
Renée Zellweger
Mejor actor de reparto de una Película:
Tom Hanks
Anthony Hopkins
Al Pacino
Joe Pesci
Brad Pitt
Mejor Serie Dramática:
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Mejor Actriz de Serie Dramática:
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Mejor guion:
Marriage Story
Parasite
Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Mejor Actor de Serie Dramática:
Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie:
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie:
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown T
oni Collette – Unbelievable
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Mejor canción original:
Beautiful Ghost – Cats
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Spirit – The Lion King
Stand Up – Harriet
Mejor banda sonora:
Little Women
Joker
Marriage Story
1917
Motherless Brooklyn
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa:
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Mejor Actriz de una Serie de Comedia y/o Musical:
Christina Applegate
Rachel Brosnahan
Kirsten Dunst
Natasha Lyonne
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Mejor Actor de una Serie de Comedia y/o Musical:
Michael Douglas
Bill Hader
Ben Platt
Paul Rudd
Mejor Serie de Comedia y/o Musical:
Barry Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Mejor Serie Limitada:
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Video Recomendado
- temas
- Globos de oro
- En vivo