Ya llega diciembre y con ello Netflix renueva su catálogo con nuevos títulos, pero también le dice adiós a muchos otros que, por un tiempo, tuvieron bastante acogida entre los espectadores.

Entre las más destacadas están los pertenecientes a Disney tales como: “Thor Ragnarok”, “The Clone Wars”, “Phineas y Ferb”, “Pesadilla antes de Navidad” y “Mary Poppins”. Pero todavía quedan algunos días para aprovechar las ficciones antes de ser descartadas de la plataforma de streaming.

A continuación mostramos todas las series, películas y documentales que se van de Netflix en diciembre de 2019.

1 DE ENERO

’Digimon Fusion'

‘The Good Wife’

‘Bunks’

‘Le sel de la terre’

‘Rodeo & Juliet’

‘King George’

‘Merry Kissmas’

‘My little lover’

‘Stretch and Bobbito: Radio that changed lives’

‘Angels in the Snow’

‘Beyond Bollywood’

‘The Spirit of Christmas’

‘A Dogwalker’s Christmas’

‘How Sarah Got Her Wings’

‘Too late’

‘Newtown’

‘Pokemon: The Series XYZ’

‘National Treasure’

‘National Treasure 2’

‘Doc McStuffins’

‘Equals’

‘Bizaardvark’

‘Bruce Almighty’

‘UFOs: The Best Evidence Ever (Caught on tape)’

‘Alien Autopsy: Fact or Fiction’

‘Masaan’

‘Teamo Supremo’

‘The Boy’

‘Genesis’

‘Resident Evil’

‘Conspiracy Theory: Did We Land on the Moon’

‘Backtrack’

‘Court’

‘Star Wars’

‘The Wave’

‘Sofia the First: Once upon a Princess’

‘Fishtronaut’

‘Breaking the Magicians Code’

‘Phineas y Ferb’

‘Violetta en Concierto’

‘Raven’s Home’

‘Andi Mack’

‘Invincible’

‘A Christmas Carol’

‘The Princess Diaries’

‘The Emperor’s New Groove’

‘Bears’

‘Cinderella Man’

‘The Santa Clause 2′

’The Santa Clause 3′

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

‘Frozen: Nother Lights’

‘Soy Luna en Concierto’

‘Crazy Stupid Love’

‘The Handmaiden’

‘Dear John’

‘Now You see Me’

‘Now You see Me 2′

’The Shallows'

‘The Angry Birds Movie’

‘Ghostbusters’

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

RESTO DE ENERO

‘Pokemon Volcanion’ (2/12)

‘Who gets the Dog’ (2/12)

‘Pokemon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction’ (2/12)

‘Pokemon: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages’ (2/12)

‘Pokemon: XY’ (2/12)

‘Rezeta’ (3/12)

'Dear White People’ (3/12)

‘Mary Poppins’ (3/12)

‘Marguerite’ (4/12)

‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ (4/12)

‘Sam Was Here’ (5/12)

’Our last tango’ (5/12)

'Janis: Little Girl Blue’ (5/12)

‘Thank you for calling’ (5/12)

‘Bone Tomahawk’ (5/12)

’Scribe’ (5/12)

'Loomis Fargo’ (6/12)

‘Californication’ (15/12)

‘AD: Kingdom and Empire’ (15/12)

’Merlin’ (15/12)

'Call me Francis’ (16/12)

‘DuckTales’ (17/12)

‘Dance Academy’ (20/12)

‘The Real Football Factories’ (29/12)