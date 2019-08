Sasuke Retsuden: Naruto y Kurama padecen la misma enfermedad que Rikudou Senin

The Rikudou Sennin intercepted a meteorite & cleaved it in half. 'Polarized Particles' showered over him, instantly curing his chronic illness. He hid them in half portions: In "The Skies Descending Towards Earth" + "The Inseparable, Orbiting Stars" (=constellations or planets)~! pic.twitter.com/aLSsZMBqi9