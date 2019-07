Friends: abrirán exposición en Nueva York por los 25 años de su estreno

Could we *be* any more excited?! In celebration of the FRIENDS 25th Anniversary, immerse yourself in your favorite show like never before. Explore set re-creations, photo opps, costumes, and more. Tickets go on sale Fri, Aug 2nd. https://t.co/iSv1snQAF7 #FRIENDSPopUp #FRIENDS25 pic.twitter.com/dpcLkrALDX