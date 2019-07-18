Kyoto Animation: Lista completa de animes producidos por el estudio antes del incendio

La tragedia cubre el mundo del anime. En horas de la mañana, uno de los estudios de animación más importantes de Japón, Kyoto Animation, ha sufrido un terrible incendio, dejando a más de 40 personas heridas, 10 en estado crítico y 30 fallecidos.

Con sede en Fushimi-Ku en Uji, Kioto, la compañía de Kyoto Animation ha marcado un precedente en el rubro del anime desde 1981, donde han animado, entrenan animadores y venden productos de las obras creadas desde entonces.

En cuanto al mundo del anime, Kyoto Animation ha dejado un precedente con obras importantes, como por ejemplo Clannad y Full Metal Panic! Fumoffu.

A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de los mejores animes producidos por el estudio japonés que se incendió esta mañana.

2003

Full Metal Panic! Fumoffu

MUNTO

2005

Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid

MUNTO 2: Beyond the Walls of Time

AIR (ON TV)

2007

CLANNAD (ON TV)

Lucky Star

2008

CLANNAD AFTER STORY

2009

The Last War of the Heavanliods and Akutoliods

Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

K-ON!

Suzumiya Haruhi Chan no Mahjong

Nyoron Churuya-san

Sora wo Miageru Shōjo no Hitomi ni Utsuru Sekai

2010

K-ON!!

The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya

2011

K-ON! the Movie

Nichijo

2012

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions

Hyōka

2013

Beyond the Boundary

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions the Movie: Rikka Takanashi Revision

Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club

Tamako Market

2014

Amagi Brilliant Park

Free! - Eternal Summer

Tamako love story

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions - Heart Throb

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid

High Speed! the movie - Free! Starting Days -Sound! Euphonium

Beyond the Boundary - I’LL BE HERE -

Sound! Euphonium2

A Silent Voice : The Movie

Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band

Myriad Colors Phantom World

2017

Free! - Take Your Marks -

Baja’s Studio

Sound! Euphonium The Movie - May the melody reach you!

Free! - Timeless Medley - the Promise

Free! - Timeless Medley - the Bond

2018

Tsurune

Free!- Dive to the Future

Liz and the Blue Bird

Violet Evergarden

Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions! - Take On Me

2019

Free! - Road to the World - the Dream

Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day

2020

Violet Evergarden : the Movie











