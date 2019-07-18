Kyoto Animation: Lista completa de animes producidos por el estudio antes del incendio
La tragedia cubre el mundo del anime. En horas de la mañana, uno de los estudios de animación más importantes de Japón, Kyoto Animation, ha sufrido un terrible incendio, dejando a más de 40 personas heridas, 10 en estado crítico y 30 fallecidos.
Con sede en Fushimi-Ku en Uji, Kioto, la compañía de Kyoto Animation ha marcado un precedente en el rubro del anime desde 1981, donde han animado, entrenan animadores y venden productos de las obras creadas desde entonces.
En cuanto al mundo del anime, Kyoto Animation ha dejado un precedente con obras importantes, como por ejemplo Clannad y Full Metal Panic! Fumoffu.
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de los mejores animes producidos por el estudio japonés que se incendió esta mañana.
2003
Full Metal Panic! Fumoffu
MUNTO
2005
Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid
MUNTO 2: Beyond the Walls of Time
AIR (ON TV)
2007
CLANNAD (ON TV)
Lucky Star
2008
CLANNAD AFTER STORY
2009
The Last War of the Heavanliods and Akutoliods
Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
K-ON!
Suzumiya Haruhi Chan no Mahjong
Nyoron Churuya-san
Sora wo Miageru Shōjo no Hitomi ni Utsuru Sekai
2010
K-ON!!
The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya
2011
K-ON! the Movie
Nichijo
2012
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions
Hyōka
2013
Beyond the Boundary
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions the Movie: Rikka Takanashi Revision
Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club
Tamako Market
2014
Amagi Brilliant Park
Free! - Eternal Summer
Tamako love story
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions - Heart Throb
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid
High Speed! the movie - Free! Starting Days -Sound! Euphonium
Beyond the Boundary - I’LL BE HERE -
Sound! Euphonium2
A Silent Voice : The Movie
Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band
Myriad Colors Phantom World
2017
Free! - Take Your Marks -
Baja’s Studio
Sound! Euphonium The Movie - May the melody reach you!
Free! - Timeless Medley - the Promise
Free! - Timeless Medley - the Bond
2018
Tsurune
Free!- Dive to the Future
Liz and the Blue Bird
Violet Evergarden
Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions! - Take On Me
2019
Free! - Road to the World - the Dream
Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day
2020
Violet Evergarden : the Movie