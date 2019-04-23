Avengers 4 'Endgame': primeras impresiones tras Avant Premiere en Los Ángeles

Prensa especializada y críticos de cine revelaron en redes sociales las primeras reacciones sobre Avengers 4 'Endgame', tras la premiere mundial que se dio ayer 22 de abril en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

Allí, estuvieron presentes los actores que participaron en la última película del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel, quienes, antes de verla, recorrieron la alfombra roja y respondieron algunas preguntas.

Después del Avant Premiere, los asistentes no esperaron mucho para publicar en sus cuentas de Twitter sus opiniones sobre la cuarta película de 'Los Vengadores'.

Utilizaron calificativos positivos para referirse a Avengers 4 'Endgame' y opinaron que esta fase de Marvel es "sumamente satisfactoria". Otras personas aseguraron haber llorado varias veces durante la cinta.

Críticos afirmaron que este film es superior a lo que esperaban de la última entrega de Marvel. En general, Avengers 4: 'Endgame' dejó satisfechos a sus primeros espectadores.

Estos son los primeros comentarios sobre la película que culmina un ciclo en el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel:

Wow #AvengersEndgame. Just wow. What a supremely satisfying film. See it as soon as you can and go in as blind as possible. pic.twitter.com/F9ajLeSHyU — Kara Warner (@karawarner) 23 de abril de 2019

#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) 23 de abril de 2019

#AvengersEndgame just ended. No spoiler, but some first thoughts.



Epic is the word. Epic multiplied by a decade of emotion, excitement and investment. This is the payoff.



It left me with a full heart, but one I had has some scars on it. Those are the strongest kind, after all. pic.twitter.com/Ay2rXISBOB — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) 23 de abril de 2019

ENDGAME > INFINITY WAR — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) 23 de abril de 2019

#AvengersEndgame is every bit the masterpiece it deserves to be. It’s extraordinary. It is a conclusion worthy of the greatest cinematic saga of all time! Congratulations to everyone who had anything to do with this film, or the 21 films before it. I am emotionally spent. pic.twitter.com/2Yiu3ZIimC — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) 23 de abril de 2019

Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) 23 de abril de 2019

#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic - a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) 23 de abril de 2019

#AvengerEndgame is an immensely satisfying payoff, not just to Infinity War but to all the films that came before. This is why the MCU. (And I say this as someone who was not especially enamored of Infinity War, FWIW.) ♥️💙💜 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) 23 de abril de 2019

#AvengersEndgame is A LOT. Too much at times. But wow the payoff is huge. Left me proud to have invested over a decade in a franchise that delivers an inspiring exploration of what it means to be family & a hero. (Endgame also now has one of my favorite shots in the entire MCU.) — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) 23 de abril de 2019

This can't be understated: #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more. I am absolutely floored. A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/5LvFw9UEBQ — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) 23 de abril de 2019

Wow. #AvengersEndgame is staggering. It’s surprising in ways I never saw coming and satisfying in ways I didn’t realize I needed. It’s kind of the ultimate gift to fans of the MCU. It’s very long and has a few hiccups, but is everything you’re hoping for and more. pic.twitter.com/RO97kw9fs5 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) 23 de abril de 2019