Avengers 4 'Endgame': primeras impresiones tras Avant Premiere en Los Ángeles

Críticos de cine asistieron al estreno de Avengers 4 'Endgame' en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, y publicaron las primeras impresiones de la cinta que culmina un ciclo del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel.

Prensa especializada y críticos de cine revelaron en redes sociales las primeras reacciones sobre Avengers 4 'Endgame', tras la premiere mundial que se dio ayer 22 de abril en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

Allí, estuvieron presentes los actores que participaron en la última película del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel, quienes, antes de verla, recorrieron la alfombra roja y respondieron algunas preguntas.

Después del Avant Premiere, los asistentes no esperaron mucho para publicar en sus cuentas de Twitter sus opiniones sobre la cuarta película de 'Los Vengadores'.

Utilizaron calificativos positivos para referirse a Avengers 4 'Endgame' y opinaron que esta fase de Marvel es "sumamente satisfactoria". Otras personas aseguraron haber llorado varias veces durante la cinta. 

Críticos afirmaron que este film es superior a lo que esperaban de la última entrega de Marvel. En general, Avengers 4: 'Endgame' dejó satisfechos a sus primeros espectadores.

Estos son los primeros comentarios sobre la película que culmina un ciclo en el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel:

