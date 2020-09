Convertir orina en agua: el novedoso urinario para astronautas de la NASA

On Sept. 29, we're launching science to the @Space_Station from @NASA_Wallops! Head to @Reddit today to ask experts about:



🚽 12pm ET, r/space: Space toilet

🌱 3pm ET, r/gardening: Space-grown radishes

🎥 5pm ET, r/filmmakers: VR camera for spacewalkshttps://t.co/EohrQW4q56 pic.twitter.com/U3oh8KOqY0