El potencial peligro del exceso de oxígeno en pacientes con ventilación mecánica, según estudio

In patients in the "low FiO2" tertile (21-46%), Staph and Pseudomonas were neck-and-neck. In the "high FiO2" tertile (60-100%), Staph dominated, outnumbering Pseudomonas 2:1. Staph's "oxygen tolerance" held up when controlled for demographics, antibiotics, severity of illness. 9/ pic.twitter.com/OxS0Hj88BS