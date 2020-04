El aire acondicionado puede ser una vía de transmisión de la COVID-19, afirman expertos

Eric Wang, 39, co-owner of Burmese Restaurant Thamee on H street corridor speaks during an interview about how small business owners are coping with the COVID-19 crisis, on April 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. - Wang's restaurant, which was thriving before the outbreak of COVID-19, has been closed for over a month. The US House of Representatives voted on April 23 to add another nearly half-trillion dollars to efforts to stimulate an economy ravaged by the coronavirus shutdown. The $483 billion bill, already approved by the Senate and expected to be signed quickly by President Donald Trump, will replenish funds to support small businesses, finance hospitals and expand COVID-19 testing. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)